Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna make every day an adventure, as evidenced by the proud mama's posts on social media that often showcase her 3-year-old living her best life, preferably in costume. Like on Tuesday, when Teigen shared a photo of Luna dressed as Wonder Woman. I know it's not quite Halloween just yet, but I think this costume might be her best yet.

If you're just tuning into Teigen's Twitter and Instagram accounts, you'll notice that Luna loves playing dress up. The little girl is definitely a fan of wearing princess dresses, tutus, or really any kind of elaborate costume. But Luna's most recent costume could very well be the coolest one she's worn yet, even if she looks a bit unamused in it.

On Tuesday night, Teigen took to Twitter to share a photo of her little girl wearing a Wonder Woman costume, complete with a bright blue tutu, sparkly red boots, and a look of pure sass. Really, Luna looks like she's trying to channel her inner Wonder Woman — ready to take down the bad guys but, ya know, doesn't really want to make a big deal out of it. "Today's mood," Teigen captioned the photo.

Of course, people are here for the costume and Luna's incredible expression. "Saving the world when you don't really want to," one Twitter user wrote. "Even Wonder Woman gets tired sometimes," another Twitter user added.

Tired from saving the planet or playing with her 1-year-old brother, Miles? You be the judge of that.

Although people might know that Luna is kind of obsessed with Disney princesses and has even forced Teigen to dress up as Princess Jasmine from Aladdin, according to People, Luna is just as interested in superheroes. In fact, this isn't the first time she's shown interest in Wonder Woman. In April, Teigen wrote on Instagram that Luna lost her favorite Wonder Woman doll after leaving it behind in a California grocery store. "Luna has been freaking because we lost Wonder Woman somewhere," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "It was driving me crazy. Now I know it's at Whole Foods Santa Barbara."

Luckily, Wonder Woman herself, actress Gal Gadot, came to Luna's rescue and offered her help to save the day, the Daily Mail reported at the time. "Let me know if you need a new one," Gadot commented on the Instagram post. "And give Luna a kiss for me." Aw, so sweet!

It's been six months since then and it looks like Luna's obsession with Wonder Woman is still going strong. She looks like she's ready to save the world — after her nap, of course.

Although Luna might have looked a little exhausted in her costume, she looked much happier in videos on Teigen's Instagram Story later that night. In the videos, Luna jams out to a song with her parents while eating dinner and still wearing her Wonder Woman outfit.

Luckily for Luna, the second installment in the Wonder Woman movie series will arrive in theaters in June 2020, according to Collider. But until then, she can enjoy saving her own little world just in time for dinner and a jam session.