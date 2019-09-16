It's true that Chrissy Teigen had a massive social media following before becoming a mother. That being said, however, her kid-related posts on Instagram and Twitter have catapulted her to a whole new level of hilarious relatability. From her reflections on pregnancy to her everyday moments as a mom, Teigen's followers can't seem to get enough of her signature sarcasm and brutal honesty. And this video of Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna talking 90 Day Fiance falls perfectly in line with the hysterical content she has shared with fans thus far.

As a refresher, Teigen and her husband John Legend have two children: Luna, 3, and Miles, 1. Except, it seems their daughter is more like 3 going on 30. On Monday, Sept. 16, the model, cookbook author, Lip Sync Battle host and mom of two took to Twitter to share an adorable video of Luna. In the clip, the 3-year-old can be seen preparing some sort of fish entree while watching and discussing TLC's 90 Day Fiance with her mom.

"Luna, do you think that they're going to get married?" Teigen can be heard asking from behind the camera. Luna briefly pauses from basting fish to turn her attention to the TV, and then giggles. After Teigen repeats the question, the 3-year-old replies with, "Yeah."

"Do you think it's a good idea, though?" Teigen presses. "No," Luna responds. Which LOL, she pretty much summed up 90 Day Fiance right there.

The reactions to Teigen's 18-second video clip are almost equally as entertaining, for the record. One Twitter user commented, "The giggle at 0:10 is enough to get me through this week... I just know it."

Another person wrote, "I, too, exclusively cook in adorable gowns." (I mean, doesn't everyone?)

Yet another Twitter user chimed in with, "You and Luna should do the 90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk show!!! I’d watch that!" (Which, same.)

Another person commented, "90 day fiancé!?? Also I want kids now thanks."

In case you didn't already know, Teigen and Legend love to watch 90 Day Fiance together. The model convinced her husband to start the series on Netflix, and before they knew it, both of them were hooked, according to International Business Times. “John 10 minutes in: “I do….not regret watching this,” she tweeted after starting the series.

And spoiler alert: Teigen was apparently inspired by the TLC series and decided to capture footage of her mother, Vilailuck Teigen, as someone on the show. She tweeted, “I have spent the last 3 weeks filming mom as a 90 day fiancé, and I have no idea how to edit this footage but you’re gonna die if I ever get brains."

Additionally, the mom of two went on to reflect on the iffy decision-making of the couples on the show, stating: “I have no idea what I’m going to do when Luna starts making dumb decisions I know are dumb and wrong but they gotta learn on their own. These young people are killing me, I feel for these parents!!”

For Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's sake, hopefully they'll never have to live out the 90 Day Fiancé scenario from a parent's perspective. It doesn't look like they'll have too much to worry about, though. Heck, even a 3-year-old knows it isn't a good idea for some of these couples to get married. Luna already seems to have a good head on her shoulders, for sure. Oh, and she's freaking adorable.