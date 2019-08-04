Chrissy Teigen is so in love with her kids and it shows. Want some proof? Look no further than Teigen's Instagram and Twitter accounts, both of which are devoted to her two young kids, Luna, 4, and Miles, 1. But although Teigen seems like she's always "on" as a parent, she is also the first to admit when she's not. And Chrissy Teigen's honesty about not feeling like herself is inspiring other moms to get real about parenting.

On Saturday, Teigen took a (small) break from posting photos of her kids and opened up to her followers about her current state of emotions and being. In spite of sharing some gorgeous photos of herself, her pets, and her kids from the beach, she shared in an Instagram post that these things haven't been making her the happiest — and that is so OK. "I haven't been feeling like my best self lately. Like, pretty super below it," Teigen wrote in the caption of the photo. "I think I have an ulcer. Also I'm super cranky. And tired. Don't tell me to go to the doctor. I will. But I still need help with the cranky part :( Is there a cranky dr.?"

She added in the comments that her "funk" has caused her to order lattes at coffee shops and leave without the latte, in addition to eating huge amounts of spicy foods. Hey, it happens.

It's important to remember that emotions come in waves. For every single good day, there are just as many weird or funky ones — and it's OK to feel this way. No one should ever have to feel ashamed for feeling down, or cranky, or more touchy than usual. Not everyone is happy all of the time, and parents especially shouldn't feel pressured to put on a happy face every day. The closer that people are to admitting this, the more widely accepted it should become. Teigen is so brave for sharing her story, and hopefully, she inspires more people to know that it is fine to not feel OK all of the time.

Following Teigen's announcement, fans took to the comments section to praise her honesty and share personal anecdotes.

"I had a baby around the same time as your little dude and this crap comes in waves for me, too," one commenter stated. "Treat yourself to a bowl of Breyer's chocolate ice cream with a splash of milk on it. Stir that baby up and it is bound to make you feel better. Works for me."

"Love your honesty and authenticity!!," one commenter wrote. "Thanks for being human and making others feel normal."

"This feeling will pass," one commenter wisely added. "In the meantime be kind to yourself girl."

But, Teigen added that there has been one thing that has been helping her get out of her "funk" — her super adorable children, who have some serious power to lift her spirits.

This isn't the first time that Teigen has opened up about her feelings of unexplained unhappiness. In 2017, she penned an essay for Glamour where she stated, for the first time, that she had postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter. She didn't end up developing postpartum depression when she gave birth to Miles in 2018, according to Allure, but even after that she continued to share her story, especially since her story has helped so many women.

"I didn't realize it until I'd written an article with Glamour and spoken out about it how many women are going through this," she said during an appearance on TODAY in May, according to USA Today. "I think more than anything I've ever done, more women on the street come up to me and talk about that article more than anything else."

Her honesty about being in a bad mood is just as helpful. Having a few cranky days is totally acceptable, even as an adult. Although being in a funk might feel weird, the more people (like Teigen) open up about it, the better they will feel about it.