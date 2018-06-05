There's a moment in every parent's life when suddenly, it hits them: "OMG, I have a kid now. An actual, living and breathing child. I'm really doing this." For some people, this happens fairly soon after welcoming their first baby. For others? Well, it can seem like you're "faking it until you make it" — and then reality dawns on you out of nowhere. It wasn't until after I had my second child that finally felt like a "real" mom; I felt like an imposter just winging it before. Celebrities aren't immune to this delayed realization, it seems. In fact, Chrissy Teigen's new photo with Luna and baby Miles is all the proof you need that she's got this "kid thing" — as she put it — pretty much down pat.

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, welcomed their second child together on May 17 and the two are already parents to their 2-year-old daughter. On the day of her son's birth, Teigen took to Twitter to share the exciting news. "Somebody’s herrrrrrre!" she declared to her 10.6 million followers. (Yeah, she's kind of a big deal.). Teigen didn't provide very many deets about her baby boy at first — however, she did confirm that he arrived before his reported June due date. A Twitter user asked if baby boy Legend looked like his big sister, and Teigein replied, "Same nose! He is a few weeks early so he's litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love."

Just to catch you up to speed, here are some of Teigen's recent tweets about her son.

On May 20 — three days after he was born — Teigen revealed her son's name and shared his first photo in one fell swoop, Us Weekly reported. "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens," the proud mama wrote alongside a shot of her sleepy newborn. "We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"

Since then, the updates have come in steadily. Teigen tweeted on May 27, "I cannot believe Miles isn't even supposed to be out of my belly yet. His due date was June 6th! You guys thought I was pregnant forever before ..."

On Sunday, she tweeted, "Nothing fits my teenie premie :( not enough stuff out there! I gotta learn to sew. Miles is tired of your body shaming, society!" She also revealed just how itty-bitty Miles was at birth. "3 weeks early, 4.5 pounds!" she tweeted to a fan. "My nugget."

This brings us to Monday evening's post on Instagram and Twitter, which included a photo of the Lip Sync Battle host and her two adorable children. The shot features a fresh-faced Teigen cradling her baby boy snuggled into a wrap — and Luna closely examining, what looks like, her snack. And OMG, just look at how adorable sweet little Miles looks in his mama's arms!

"Guess we’re really doing this kid thing!" Teigen captioned the photo, which in my opinion, perfectly sums up motherhood.

Some of Teigen's Instagram followers could totally relate to that "aha" parenting moment. "Me too girl! Just had my second son on May 5th, and my older son is 27 months," a fellow mom commented. "The second one really rocks your world!! Congratulations and hope you’re getting some sleep!"

Another follower chimed in with, "That was me last summer with a newborn and 2 yr old..you got this mama!"

I love so many things about Teigen's latest photo, I don't even know where to begin. For starters, it's just so darn real. She's not all glammed up and looking "flawless" — like society expects celeb moms to look. She's simply doing what needs to be done to care for her two kiddos. (Ah, I remember when I first discovered the wonders of baby-wearing.) Secondly, her children are pretty much the cutest kids I've ever seen. And thirdly: The expression on her face; she looks tired yet totally serene and happy in this moment, sitting there with her little loves.

So yes, Chrissy Teigen, you're without a doubt "doing this kid thing." And from the looks of it, you're totally rocking in.