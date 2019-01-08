If there's anyone you can count on to be astoundingly candid about everything from wearing mesh underwear home from the hospital after giving birth to, uh, unexplained rashes in inopportune locations, Chrissy Teigen is your girl. Case in point: Teigen's recent photo of "fun" stretch marks and "thigh hives" is as funny as it is refreshing, and just enough TMI to keep it real.

The truth is that when someone is a literal supermodel and you mostly see them looking flawless, it's important to remember that, like any other person, they deal with things like cellulite and stretch marks and in this case... hives. Teigen took to Twitter on Monday night to poll fans on whether or not they'd like to see a photo of her (pretty objectively severe) hive breakout.

First, she asked her followers whether or not they'd want to see the photo. (Very considerate of her, TBH.) "I have hives on my butt. Do you want to see it? It’s gross," she asked in a Twitter poll, in which over 300,000 people responded.

Ultimately, followers vetoed "no" to seeing the photo of her behind, but ever persistent, Teigen followed up inquiring: "Okay enough people do not want to see my butt so I will spare you butt hives. What about my thigh hives? Very similar and includes fun stretchies."

"The people have spoken," she added, before uploading the long-awaited image of her inner thigh.

Though Teigen did not note what the hives were from (if she even knows herself) many fans and followers did take the opportunity to comment on how funny the moment was, as well as ask questions that could possibly help her find the cause.

"That looks like contact dermatitis. I suppose could be hives. What have you been exposed too that is different?" one fan replied. "General activity," Teigen joked. The two went on to try to diagnose Teigen seriously, at which point she revealed that though she is unclear where the hives came from, they aren't itchy, which is at least a good sign.

Others even offered some solutions for her: "Benadryl and oatmeal bath! You can literally put normal oats in pantyhose and run a bath through them if you don't have Aveeno," one fan replied.

Another joked about how she imagined the conversation between Teigen and husband John Legend went down leading up to the post. "C: 'Should I post a photo of my hives online?' J: 'I don’t think the internet wants to see that.' C: 'Wanna make a bet? I’ll make a poll,'" one fan joked.

Teigen has been a long-time advocate for body positivity, starting with her transparency about how celebrity lives are far from normal, and that if a public figure looks perfect, it's because they have an abundance of resources.

As she TODAY in 2016: "Anyone in the public eye, we have all the help we could ever need to be able to shed everything. We have nutritionists, we have dietitians, we have trainers, we have our own schedules, we have nannies. We have people who make it possible for us to get back into shape. But nobody should feel like that's normal, or like that's realistic.

Be that as it is, it's clear that Teigen understands the importance of having realistic expectations, and remembering that even the most privileged and gorgeous among us are still, at the end of the day, human like anyone else... stretch marks and occasional hive breakouts and all.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.