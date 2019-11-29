It's no secret Chrissy Teigen is a fabulous cook, regularly whipping up meals from her cookbooks and website for her loved ones. This was especially evident on Thanksgiving, when Teigen put together a delicious meal for her husband, John Legend, their two kids, and friends. But it was Chrissy Teigen's post-Thanksgiving tradition that stole the show, a smorgasbord of glorious leftovers she topped with eggs for breakfast. And because she's her family's go-to cook, Teigen hilariously treated this feast as a her "real" Thanksgiving.

I was wiped after cooking just three dishes yesterday, so I can only imagine the exhaustion after Teigen made a whole dang turkey, decadent carrots, mac and cheese, cornbread... the list goes on and on. And although Teigen sat down to a beautiful dinner, her real celebration didn't begin until the following morning.

"I never have dinner with everyone because I’m so dead from cooking. continuing my tradition of dinner in the morning!" she tweeted, sharing a scrumptious-looking photo of her meal.

The talented chef's followers resonated with her experience, as one person responded, "That’s how I am. I used to get so upset at my gramma for doing this, but now I’ve become her."

"I struggle with that too," Someone else said. "By the time food is on table I am exhausted and not hungry. Loads of room for wine at that point however."

Another user tweeted, "Same here. There is so much tasting to make sure the dishes taste great that I can even look at it by the time its served. Grubbing now tho!"

Of course, Teigen wasn't completely going solo on the meal. John legend revealed the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Luna, helps out, telling ET Online: "Luna helps. She begs to help. I was like that when I was a kid too.

He continued, "I was always so curious what my mom was doing in the kitchen. I was like, 'I want to stir something, I want to do this' and Luna's the same way."

Best of all? Family cooking is a great way for Luna and Teigen to grow their already special bond. "She loves it, she loves hanging out with her mom in the kitchen," Legend explained.

"I help in the kitchen too," he added. "It's like a family affair and we don't like potluck though. We don't like people to bring stuff. We're like, 'We got this.'"

So here's the Teigen-Legend fam — especially Teigen — relaxing after a busy day cooking Thanksgiving dinner. Enjoy your leftovers aka dinner, mama!