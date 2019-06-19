If you're a caregiver posting online about your children, then heads up: Expect your parenting to be criticized by a complete stranger at some point in time. It's an unfortunate reality — but in this day and age, it's basically inevitable. Whether a stranger is making a dig at a mom for getting an epidural during labor and delivery. Or a nameless person is attacking parents for allowing their child to eat candy. Or commenters are calling you a terrible mother for using a toddler harness while at a zoo. It all stings, and it's all ridiculous. If you're a celebrity with a huge following, the harsh commentary can be even worse. And Chrissy Teigen's response to mom-shamers criticizing Luna's first dentist trip is perfection.

On Tuesday, June 18, the model and Lip Sync Battle host took to Instagram to share a video from her oldest's first trip to the dentist, People reported. Luna, 3, can be seen inspecting and "cleaning" a stuffed alligator while sitting on her grandma Vilailuck Teigen's lap. The dentist is gently interacting with the preschooler, asking her if she brushes her teeth in the morning and at night. “So proud of my toons at her first dentist appointment!!” Teigen captioned the post.

Cute, right? And totally harmless. However, it didn't take long for Instagram users to point out that Luna seemed a bit old for this being her first visit to the dentist. “What age do they start over there? My daughter started seeing a dentist at a yr old,” one follower wrote. Another Instagram user commented, "First?, they made us start at 6 months lol."

It seems Teigen was expecting this sort of reaction. And her clap back was perfect. “Was waiting for this. U guys never fail me," the mom of two wrote. (Ohh, burn.)

It's worth noting that plenty of Teigen's followers chimed in to low-key shame the original shamers. Which was pretty darn entertaining in itself. "Isn’t it dangerous for her to be that close to an alligator? Very concerning Chrissy," one person wrote. Another Instagram user commented, "Wow Christine that does not look like a dentist to me, seems fishy."

In case you were wondering, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry both recommend all children see a pediatric dentist and establish a "dental home" by age 1, according to HealthyChildren.org. Still, individual dentists offices might vary when it comes to their recommendations for setting up appointments with young children. My kiddos all started going to a dentist regularly at age 3 — the same age as Luna.

Of course, this isn't the first time Teigen has dealt with — and told off — mom-shamers. As USA Today reported, the shamers came out to play when the mom of two revealed Miles had a corrective helmet. And you can bet the new mom got an earful when she dared to go out to dinner with out baby Luna in 2016. After a Twitter user voice concern about how Teigen was holding Luna, Chrissy shut it down, declaring, "I despise mommy shamers. I am a proud shamer of mommy shamers."

The bottom line: Unless someone directly asks for your input, it's probably best to keep parenting opinions and "advice" to yourself. Especially when it comes to Chrissy Teigen. Because this mama bear has zero issues with shutting that sh*t down.