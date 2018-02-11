If you don't agree that Chrissy Teigen is the unofficial Queen of social media, then we aren't going to get along. OK, well maybe we are, but whatever, I'm still right. Teigen is hilarious, real, and insightful on all her social media channels. And now, Chrissy Teigen's topless Instagram begs fans to stop shaming her, and it's actually hilarious.

Yeah, you read that right. In a seriously amazing Instagram post Sunday afternoon, Teigen took to the social media outlet to share a simple request: that people just leave her alone. Amen, Chrissy! Seriously, Teigen is used to being shamed online for just about anything and everything she does, but her latest post seemed to poke fun at it all, and it's pretty refreshing.

In the photo, Teigen can be seen in one of her happy places, the kitchen, preparing some delicious food, while also topless. Now, obviously Teigen is totally entitled to be topless in her own home, but she seemed pretty aware of the fact that her photo would be controversial. In her caption, Teigen was tongue-in-cheek, writing, "plz don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life."

Spot on.

If you know anything about Teigen, you're aware that she has (more than) her fair share of haters. Just about everything she does has the tendency to be turned in to some kind of scandal, even if it's literally just her cooking in her kitchen or whatever. Seriously, going on a slide with her daughter, Luna, has gotten her shamed, as has eating and the way she dresses her daughter. It's really just ridiculous, so it seems Teigen has learned to just try her best to brush it off as such, by posting a ridiculously hilarious photo of herself.

And honestly, more power to her. Obviously, fame has it's pros and cons, but the amount of criticism Teigen has received for just living her life is through the roof. And that's just not OK. Especially considering the fact that Teigen has admitted that all that mom-shaming does actually affect her. According to HuffPost, Teigen gave an example of how she sometimes starts to dread posting a photo of Luna online:

"She’s obsessed with jelly shoes and every time I put them on her, I get a million people saying, 'Those have chemicals in them,'" she said. "It's just so much. I don’t want to have to look at a photo for 20 minutes before I post it."

She went on to explain that even though she may appear to be unfazed by it all, it really does have an impact on her. "You realize you’re going to get it no matter what, and it started when I was pregnant," she explained. "If I seem like I don’t care, I definitely care." Celebrities really are just like us. Well, plus all the fame and fortune and stuff. But the point is, they're just as hurt when someone online says something mean about them as anyone else would be.

Additionally, Teigen's hilarious new INstagram photo is important in another way. While she may be a successful model and cookbook author, as well as undeniably gorgeous, Teigen is also just like the rest of the world: she gets insecure sometimes. As Elle reported, back in August of 2017, Teigen opened up about her insecurities at Beautycon L.A.

"There have been times I've cried to John, where I felt like I would just never have 'that' body," she said. "I've definitely been really upset with . . . you know, everyone has a butt now, everyone has curves, and a little waist, and that's not me." So while Teigen's latest pic is definitely important in telling people to back off, it also shows off her gorgeous pregnancy bump (along with some emoji salads), and that's awesome in its own right.