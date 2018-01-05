Chrissy Teigen's Tweets About Her Pregnancy Hormones Are So Funny & So Real

Chrissy Teigen is not one to hold back, especially on her favorite social media platform: Twitter. Whether she's clapping back at some troll mom-shaming her or sharing a hilarious joke about motherhood or the trials and tribulations of pregnancy, her fans are always here for it. So when Teigen tweeted about her pregnancy hormones on Thursday, her legions of followers could not get enough of it as fellow moms on Twitter stood right behind her.

Teigen first announced the news of her second pregnancy back in November, in the sweetest and funniest way, of course — her daughter, Luna, pointing to her bump, saying "baby." Since then, the model and cookbook author has shared plenty of tidbits about her latest pregnancy and has gotten real about some the hardest parts of it all (bloody gums and compression socks anyone?). And now that she is further along, her pregnancy emotions really seem to be kicking in and Teigen has no qualms in telling her fans all about them.

Teigen took to Twitter to express just how her pregnancy hormones are messing with her lately, in an extremely specific, but oh so relatable way. "I am 'want to build a doghouse' weeks pregnant," she shared in one hilarious tweet on Thursday.

While many have been wondering exactly how far along Teigen is, she decided to let them in on her little secret. Well, sort of. Instead of giving a number of weeks, Teigen dished on how many weeks along she was by saying that she wanted "to build a doghouse" for whatever reason.

But she didn't stop there. Teigen also described a more emotional stage of pregnancy. "I am 'someone on twitter told me to be the bigger person and I said I am the bigger person and cried' weeks pregnant," she continued on Thursday.

Clearly, Teigen isn't afraid to let it all out there and her fans are glad for that. The responses to her tweet are all pretty funny on their own, and also make it pretty clear that basically anyone who has had a child, or is currently expecting, or even just knows someone who has had a child can totally relate.

Now, as funny as Teigen's tweets are, people are still curious as to how far along she really is. And while that's not an easy question to answer, according to the American Pregnancy Association, mood swings and extreme emotions tend to occur during two specific points in a woman's pregnancy: during the first trimester "between 6 to 10 weeks and then again in the third trimester as your body prepares for birth."

But, logistics aside, Teigen's most recent joke isn't the only time she's taken to Twitter to discuss all the changes happening in her body with this second pregnancy. Back in November, after she first announced her happy news, Teigen also asked her 9.4 million followers what the heck was up with her quickly growing pregnancy bump.

Now, while it's totally understandable that Teigen would be concerned or just curious about how her body is changing this time around, her followers were quick to assure her that she was totally fine. Additionally, according to the Mayo Clinic, it's totally normal for women to show earlier in their second pregnancies.

Teigen also took to Twitter in December to voice her complaints about the nagging headaches that come with expecting. "I love being pregnant," she began her tweet, continuing, "I like it more than not being pregnant. But the headaches, my god the headaches. Someone...please help. Don’t say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft." And with her hormonal grievances the latest to be aired on Twitter, it's clear that if you're a mom, if you're expecting, or just anyone really, following Chrissy Teigen online might just be the best decision you make.

