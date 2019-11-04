Chrissy Teigen's Video With Luna Proves The Little Girl Has A Passion For Food

Chrissy Teigen knows a thing or two about food. The of mom of two adorable kids — 3-year-old daughter, Luna, and 1-year-old son, Miles — with husband John Legend, is also a super talented cook. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that her kids have adopted her love of food. Chrissy Teigen's new video with Luna proves the little girl has a passion for food, just like her mom, and it's so adorable to see.

Chrissy Teigen's new website, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, launched on Wednesday, Nov. 4, delivering new recipes, blog posts, and videos, all from Teigen herself. The website could not be any more fitting for Teigen, who is the author of two cookbooks, Cravings and Cravings: Hungry For More, and is super vocal about her love of all kinds of food — from takeout to delicious home cooked meals. Knowing this, it makes so much sense that her kids are getting their hands dirty in the kitchen, too.

In a post on Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, Teigen shared that she used to make her own ice cream as a kid, "and wanted to pass down the tradition" to her own kids. And she's already teaching Luna how to do so. In a new video, posted to Teigen's new YouTube channel, Luna helps Teigen make the recipe, and does such a good job at eating the ingredients rather than making the ice cream herself.

Chrissy Teigen on YouTube

In the video, Luna helped her mom make cookies and cream ice cream by smashing the Oreo cookies as hard as she can (with such force) and ate the leftovers that Teigen didn't put in the ice cream. Although Luna seemed more enamored with eating the cookies than helping her mom shake and mix the ice cream, at least her presence was appreciated. "It's a bit of a workout," Teigen explained while mixing the ice cream. "Especially when you don't have help."

Although Luna got a little camera shy at the end of the video, she perfectly demonstrated just how fun (and frustrating) cooking with kids can be. Sometimes, they would rather eat the ingredients than help with the cooking, and that is perfectly OK.

Teigen's son, Miles, was also able to get into the fun with the debut of her website. In one video, Teigen's mom made a "hat" out of the rind of a Pomelo, a type of very large citrus, and let Miles model it.

Chrissy Teigen on YouTube

This isn't the first time that Luna and Miles have helped Teigen and her mom, Vilailuck Teigen (more commonly known to her followers as Pepper Thai) in the kitchen. In September, Vilailuck told Us Weekly that her grandkids love helping her with little tasks in the kitchen. "They are mashing chili, mashing garlic, and especially Luna, she's 3 now, and she loves helping," Vilailuck explained. "She's very good."

Although she might have been more interested in eating the oreos than helping her mom this time around, Luna obviously loves being in the kitchen. Just give her a little bit more time (or wait until she gets just a little bit older) and she will actually helping her mom in no time. Until then, she just gets to reap the benefits.