Christina Anstead has a lot to be thankful for these days, especially where it concerns her family. No one knows this better than the HGTV star herself, who just welcomed her third child, Hudson, in September. Now that a month has passed since the arrival, Christina Anstead is celebrating baby Hudson's first milestone with a new snap.

Anstead, who married Ant Anstead in December 2018, is also mom to Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4, from her previous marriage to Tarek El Moussa. As one can imagine, the reality star is ridiculously busy juggling co-parenting and running her businesses, but all of this hasn't stopped her from soaking in every little moment with her precious newborn. Case in point: On Sunday, Anstead took to her Instagram Stories to share a new pic of her "cuddle buddy" Hudson, who was born on Sept. 6. "My cuddle buddy is officially one month old," she captioned a sweet shot of the infant resting.

It's safe to say Anstead is feeling extra nostalgic today because her eldest son, Brayden, has been on vacation with his grandparents for the past week. "Missing my big boy (side note- doesn’t he look like a little teen in this pic?!)" she captioned an adorable photo of her son. "The house is so quiet with Bray out of town. He’s living his best life with his grandparents on vacation and we are all jealous on FaceTime and looking at the photos of how much fun they are having."

On top of all Anstead's postpartum emotions, she is also dealing with the physical ramifications of trying to do it all following a C-section. She admitted to overdoing it shortly after Taylor's 9th birthday party, revealing on Instagram: "Welll... I’m a moron. I felt totally fine since one week postpartum- like zero pain... but I was resting and taking it easy ... and then I threw Tay a bday party and was lifting and running around all weekend... and yesterday I woke up like oh crap ... and today oh crap turned into oh sh** - I definitely hurt myself."

She continued, "It’s not the c-section incision area that hurts it’s my left abdomen and it hurts bad ;/. So please anyone who just had a baby- don’t overdue it. I always want to be the people pleaser in the family and make sure everyone knows how much I care about them- but in doing so I wasn’t taking care of myself. Back to bed rest and baby cuddles."

And it looks like Anstead is taking her own advice, as evidenced by her 1-month snap of baby Hudson. The HGTV star was also spotted snuggling Hudson while she attended Taylor's soccer game on Saturday, proving that she is taking it easy as much as she possibly can.

Luckily for Anstead, it sounds like all of her rest has done the trick. "Thank you for all the well wishes ... I went to the doctor yesterday and had an ultrasound... no damage done, just need to take it easy and let my body repair from surgery," she updated fans on Sept. 26.

I'm glad Anstead is taking the downtime she needs following the birth of baby Hudson on Sept. 6. On that note, here's to more cuddles and milestones to come!