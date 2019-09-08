Ah, siblings. Some of them are BFFS from day one. But others — not so much. (I swear, it seems like my kids tattle for simply breathing in the general direction of each other.) Depending on the day, brothers and sisters can be one another's biggest supporters or their biggest pains in the butt. With that said, few things in life are as precious as witnessing a child meet their new sibling for the first time. And Christina Anstead's new photo of baby Hudson captures sibling love at first sight.

As you might have heard, the Flip or Flop star and her husband Ant Anstead welcomed their first child together — a son they named Hudson — on Friday, Sept. 6, according to Us Weekly. Christina shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and Ant shares daughter Amelie, 15, and son, Archie, 12, with his ex-wife Louise Anstead.

The proud mom of three took to Instagram on Friday to announce the news. “Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy!” she captioned a photo of herself holding baby Hudson next to Ant at the hospital. “Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long.”

If that weren't adorable enough, Christina somehow returned on Saturday with an even sweeter shot, according to People. "Perfectly captured candid moment of Tay and Bray meeting baby Hudson yesterday- just a little excited," she wrote. And, well, I'll just let you take a look at this priceless photo for yourself.

OMG, doesn't Taylor's face say it all? (Big brother Brayden looks pretty tickled, too.) Christinas's followers practically swooned at her kids' reactions to meeting baby Hudson.

"Oh my god Taylor's face is freaking precious," one Instagram user wrote, alongside crying-face emojis.

Another person commented, "Ya will have to put a frame on this picture and hang it up or sit out in your home. Sweet and precious memories."

Yet another follower chimed in with, "Her face screams INSTANT love!!"

As Christina revealed a week ago on Instagram, she opted to deliver her third child via a scheduled C-section, E! News reported. "Well.... Here we go @ant_anstead ... our world is about to get rocked - in all the best ways of course," the heavily pregnant mama captioned a bathroom bump selfie. "One week until my scheduled c-section. I chose to do this because I had an emergency c-section with Brayden and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally. I really don't feel comfortable trying to go down that route again."

From the looks of it, Christina should have plenty of willing baby helps as she heals from her C-section. Congrats to the Ansteads — and to the four proud older siblings — on the arrival of baby Hudson. I have a feeling he's going to be one spoiled little guy.