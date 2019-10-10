Christina Anstead might be a HGTV real estate star with a perfectly designed home to boot, but these days she's coming across as more relatable than ever. Anstead, who recently gave birth to baby number three, has a side table packed with what appears to be wipes, bottles, pumping gear, and lotion of of some kind. What's more? Christina Anstead's selfie with baby Hudson reveals she's currently in the midst of a very common newborn phase.

Anstead, star of Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast (my latest binge on Hulu), has been posting ultra-relatable images and video clips from her chaotic life after having taken baby # 3, Hudson London, home from the hospital in early September, as People reported. And in a new image shared to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the star comically shows off what dinner at her house looks like these days. And spoiler alert: It isn't that luxurious.

"Dinner in bed because no one wants to move a sleeping baby who’s been fussy allll day," the interior designer wrote in the post, followed by the hashtag " #unfiltered."

The comical image shows a makeup-free Anstead and her shirtless TV host husband, Ant Anstead, enjoying takeout pizza and salad, while 1-month-old baby Hudson snoozes in mom's arms.

Yup, I remember the days, and so did other fans on Instagram. "You got to do what you gotta do," wrote one, while another noted, "LOVE that you are sharing your #reallife instead of a polished version. Having a newborn and recovering from a c-section is no joke and especially with more little ones to take care of at home. You are doing an AMAZING job."

"You're relatable and strong...nothing to prove," added a third user.

Not that the Ansteads only have little Hudson to think of: Their full house includes Brayden James, 4, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, with Christina's ex-husband (and Flip or Flop partner) Tarek El Moussa, while Ant is dad to Archie, 12, and Amelie, 15, from his former marriage, Us Weekly confirmed.

That's a lot on anyone's plate, but Anstead — who also has a new house as her TV show reveals — is also an overachiever, having thrown her oldest kid a birthday bash when she was out of the hospital recovering from a C-section, resulting in the straining of her healing abdominal muscles.

"So please anyone who just had a baby- don’t over[do] it," she posted about the mishap. "I always want to be the people pleaser in the family and make sure everyone knows how much I care about them- but in doing so I wasn’t taking care of myself. Back to bed rest and baby cuddles."

Clearly, Anstead is doing her best as a busy mom and parent to a newborn. And I sympathize with her during this time, as it's not easy to be there for a gaggle of kids while you can barely get out of bed, even if it's for a cute reason, right?