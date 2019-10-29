Christina Anstead's Photo Of Hudson's Bath Time Celebrates Her Blended Family

When Christina Anstead married her second husband, Ant Anstead, she gained two teenage step-kids: 13-year-old Archie and 16-year-old Amelie Rose. And although I don't have any clue about what goes on behind-the-scenes at their house, it appears the transition was pretty seamless. A perfect example of this? Christina Anstead's photo of her "blended family helping bathe her infant son, Hudson, who she shares with Ant. The beautiful moment is evidence of how love can help form closer bonds, and it's clear Christina is one lucky mama.

In addition to Ant's children, Christina has three kids: two with her ex-husband and Flip or Flop costar, Tarek El Moussa (Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4), and a newborn son with Ant. Needless to say, the entire family was thrilled to welcome Hudson into the fold on Sept. 6, with Christina sharing a snap of the kids crowding around her hospital bed post-delivery to check out their new brother. "Perfectly captured candid moment of Tay and Bray meeting baby Hudson yesterday- just a little excited," she captioned a sweet shot of her kids' gazing at their new sibling.

Well, it looks like this excitement hasn't faded one bit. Case in point: On Monday, Christina shared a snap of Amelie, Archie, Taylor, and Brayden helping out with Hudson's bath. "Bath Time helpers #blendedfamily," she captioned the precious shot.

First off, it's amazing to see these new siblings getting along so well. Secondly, how cute are these kids? I love how Archie is gazing lovingly at Hudson, while Taylor is adorable for holding onto his little hand. There's just so much to love about this pic.

Many fans agree with my take, as one person wrote in the post's comments section, "This makes my heart burst!"

Someone else said: "Awww! So cute! Love how much all of the kids love the new addition."

"They all are 'in love' with their baby brother," a supporter penned.

An impressed follower said, "Beautiful blended family!! Hudson is the link between!"

As for how Christina and Ant's family blended together so well, it might have to do with a little thing called priorities.

“I think everybody has to be on the same page,” Ant said about his parenting philosophy, according to ET Online. “Everybody has to be present and pulling in the same direction. That includes Tarek, it includes my ex.”

He continued, “If everybody wants the same thing, and that has to be kids first. If you prioritize kids first, it actually kind of falls into place and the rest of it makes sense. If you ever make a decision that doesn’t put the kids first, it is the wrong decision.”

Ant is also happy to see Christina continuing to work alongside her ex-husband, even if not everyone might agree or believe it's OK. “I mean if only everyone could be so happy for our situation,” she said about the situation to ET Online. “… It’s awesome. It’s exactly how it should be… The goal is for the kids to feel happy and settled and that’s what we want … So that really is how we live, and how he projects it, and that’s just his personality. Trust me, it’s the best possible situation for everybody."

Of course, this is all easier said than done. But you can't lose if your goals are rooted in the right place. And it's more than abundantly clear Hudson will grow up surrounded by a lot of love.