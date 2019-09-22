You know, if you've got two TV shows, three kids, step-kids, one husband, one ex-husband, and a real estate empire to look after, it's safe to say you're kinda busy. And if you throw a newborn into mix? Well, life becomes somewhat of a juggling act. If you want a perfect example of this, look no further than Christina Anstead's latest postpartum photo.

As the home designer and reality-show star posted over the weekend on social media, having newborn son Hudson London hasn't meant she has stepped away from multitasking. The post in question features Anstead holding Hudson, who was born Sept. 6, weighing in at 7 lbs, 7 oz, at the same time she's is getting foil highlights and seemingly leaking breastmilk. The classic snap shows Anstead grinning happily at her predicament, with the baby looking passed out from a good feeding.

Fans genuinely appreciated her lighthearted look behind-the-scenes of Anstead's accomplishments. "I love it tackling two things at once! That is #momlife," wrote one ,while another chimed in, "Thanks for keeping it real! I’ve been there many times with four boys!" A third user cheekily noted that "Yup! That’s about right, you’re just missing the dark bags under your eyes."

The star of HGTV's Christina on the Coast is always super glamorous and with what looks like the world's most fabulous house in Orange County, Calif., but somehow, she always manages to strike a relatable note in that you can tell she deals with the same challenges as any other mom. And especially now that the star has a blended family to look after (Anstead shares bigger kids Brayden, 4, and daughter Taylor, 9, with ex and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, while hubby Ant Anstead has Archie 13, and Amelie, 16, from a previous marriage), there's little to no downtime around her house.

But Anstead seems to be rising to the challenge, as a post from Sept. 14 showed. The design maven combined baby duty with soccer mom life, captioning an Instagram pic, "Our first outing was a success. Hudson slept, Tay scored!"

So cute. It's nice to see Anstead getting the chance to bond with both of her kids at once.

Not only that, but Anstead's Instagram Stories recently showed her admitting she's "crazy" because she decided to host a slime-theme birthday party for Taylor, including 35 third-graders, cookies and a burger truck. Oy.

Clearly, this mom is just unstoppable. No wonder she has made it to where she currently is today. But the chaos is something Anstead enjoys, as she noted in a recent interview. “I love all the fun chaos and a full house." the star explained to People about having a big family. "I always thought I would only have two and now I’ll have five!”

Well, there you have it. This is one multitasking mom you really don't have to worry about. And although there's nothing wrong with taking a as much downtime as you need after giving birth, this is what works best for Anstead. Way to go, mama!