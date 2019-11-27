Everyone has a list of deals they're looking for on Black Friday, but if you're planning on decorating, there's one item you should definitely keep in mind: Christmas trees. Turns out, there are plenty of artificial Christmas tree Black Friday deals happening, and I've rounded up some of the biggest ones for you. I wouldn't automatically think of Christmas trees going on sale, but considering their prices vary (and can get expensive), I'm excited about sharing these savings. Who's ready to start decorating?

I must admit I'm fiercely in the "no Christmas until after Thanksgiving" camp. Our family's tradition involves buying our tree on Thanksgiving weekend (we always buy a fresh one, but considering the easy care of an artificial tree, I'm starting to reconsider my stance), cranking up Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You", and starting all of the holiday hoopla then. That being said, this is also a judgment-free zone, so if your home is already decked out like Santa's workshop, you do you, friends. Maybe it's just my slight Type A nature, but I like my holidays to be in order of where they fall on the calendar. No jumping the line, Christmas. So after Turkey Day, I say bring on the music, the tree, the decorating, the shopping, and the panic that I won't get it all done in time. But at least this year the Christmas tree will be at a considerable discount:

1. JC Penney North Pole Trading Co. 7 Foot Farmington Spruce Pre-Lit Flocked Christmas Tree JC Penney | $460 $183.99 See on JC Penney Like a little frost on your tree? With this 60% savings from JC Penney on Black Friday, you can bring winter indoors with this artificial spruce, which includes 500 pre-lit clear lights. Includes a collapsible stand which makes for an easy set-up and take-down post-Christmas. I must say not having to un-tangle lights sounds pretty dreamy...

2. Treetopia 6 Ft. Winter White Christmas Tree with Lights Treetopia | $299.99 $149.99 See on Treetopia Treetopia sounds like the perfect place to find a tree, right? This Winter White Christmas tree (which comes in a variety of sizes) was even featured in Oprah's "O at Home" Magazine!

3. Lowe's Holiday Living HL 6.5-FT 250-CCL Seneca Tree Lowes | $99 $49 See on Lowes At 50% off, the Lowe's Black Friday deal on this classic artificial Christmas tree is pretty ideal. At 6.5 ft. tall, this tree comes pre-lit with 250 low-voltage color changing LED lights (and eight motion effects if you're feeling wild and crazy).

4. Home Depot Home Accents Holiday 7.5' LED Pre-lit Braxton Christmas Tree Home Depot | $229 $79.98 See on Home Depot This massive 7.5 ft. tree includes 700 pre-strung LED lights and flame-resistant branches (points on that). I love that this tree includes a remote, so you can change the light colors and functions as you're relaxing on the couch!

5. Hayneedle Silver Tiffany Tinsel Pre-Lit Christmas Tree by Sterling Tree Company Hayneedle | $199 $121 See on Hayneedle Say hello to this shiny silver Tiffany Tinsel tree (available in a variety of heights) from the Sterling Tree Company. The perfect choice for smaller living rooms, it has a slim profile that doesn't compromise on fancy with those silver tinsel branches. Pre-lit and ready to go (and just perfect if you're throwing a party this season), but don't wait — the sale ends December 1.

6. Macy's National Tree Company Pre-Lit 7FT Mixed Pine Tree Macy's | $350 $89.99 See on Macy's This artificial pine tree from the National Tree Company stands 7 feet tall and comes with 500 pre-strung clear lights for a very traditional look this season. You'll need to do some light "fluffing" so branches fall naturally, much like a real tree, but without all the needles everywhere.

7. Walmart Best Choice Products 6ft Premium Hinged Artificial Christmas Pine Tree Walmart | $95.99 $44.99 See on Walmart Prefer to string your own lights? With 1000 tips, this 6-foot tall artificial pine tree from Walmart is a blank canvas for your holiday decorating.