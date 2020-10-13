Christmas Trees & Decor Prime Day 2020 Deals Will Have You Ready To Deck The Halls
This year has been such a colossal mess that the minute I take down my Halloween decor, I'm putting up my Christmas stuff. Thankfully, it also falls after Prime Day and the best Prime Day Deals for Christmas trees and decor are jingling my bells.
With Prime Day being so close to the time that people decorate for Christmas, you know that all the stops are being pulled out. Pre-lit trees, mantel pieces, and big, elaborate yard decorations are all on the table. The question is: how do you know what to buy? There's more than just personal taste to consider. When you account for reviews, durability, safety, and availability, things start to look a bit different. Sure, you might want the giant blow-up Santa, but if the reviews say that the fan only gives him half a belly like a bowl full of jelly, is it really worth it?
That's why I combed the virtual aisles of the sale and found all of the best Prime Day deals for Christmas trees and decor that won't let you down, and also won't make you bankrupt. Because, honestly, that's an easy thing to do when you're stocking up on holiday decorations.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
1. Tinsel Tree
100% just ordered two of these to flank my living room windows. It's going to be stunning.
2. Kids' Tree
I've never seen a tree like this before, and honestly, I'm loving it. This is just the thing for little kids who are constantly wanting to rearrange the ornaments on the tree.
3. A Lush Artificial Tree
It's not pre-lit, but the sheer number of branches will have you swooning. Charlie Brown tree this most definitely is not.
3. Garland
Garland can get really spendy. This one is a stunner and under $15. I need three of them, obviously.
You'll also need hooks to hang it. Fortunately, Prime Day has you covered there, too.
4. It's 2020
There really just isn't a more appropriate ornament for this year, is there? No, there is not.
5. Table Runner
This is very on-trend for decor right now, and I think it would look great on a table, on a mantel, or even under the tree.
6. Branch Trees
These would be great year-round. It's also great for weddings or baby shower decor once we get out of this pandemic.
7. Outdoor Decor
He just looks so happy. I need him in my yard.
8. Battery-Operated String Lights
These highly-rated lights are deeply discounted today. If you're looking for something battery-operated, this might be your deal.
9. Tabletop Tree
Flocked trees are huge again this year, and this pre-lit tabletop tree is over $10 off.
10. Unique Tree Topper
I've never thought of a top hat as a tree topper, but I love it. This topper is cute and cheap.