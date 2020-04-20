Being pregnant under ordinary circumstances can be a wild ride, but expecting during a pandemic is a whole other ball game. Take, for instance, a routine visit to your OB/GYN like Ciara experienced, having to FaceTime her ultrasound because her husband, Russell Wilson, wasn't allowed in the room with her.

The singer revealed she's expecting her third child back in January, before the threat of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, became a stark reality in the United States. Ciara has recently reached the halfway point of her pregnancy, and it's increasingly clear just how much social distancing guidelines have changed prenatal appointments.

"The life of a pregnant woman in Covid-19 Era is very interesting," Ciara captioned video shared on Instagram. "Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our Ultrasound."

In the video, posted on April 16, the mom-to-be is wearing a mask while FaceTiming her husband, who was presumably waiting in the parking lot, at her ultrasound appointment — something that would have been unheard of not that long ago. "Oh my god, it's so cute," Ciara says as she's shown an ultrasound image while holding a phone with Wilson on the screen.

"We don’t hear [too] much about US during this time," Ciara captioned the video, referring to pregnant women.

Fellow moms-to-be and new moms quickly took to the comments, relating to how uncertain and strange it feels to be expecting and giving birth amid a global health pandemic. "Just had my baby on Monday," one new mother commented. "Having to labor and deliver a baby while wearing a mask was unreal. Now he’s in NICU and we can’t visit him at the same time."

"I’ve had to go to all my appointments alone," another shared. "Got me feeling like a single mother." One more said, "Hate that we have to go thru everything alone due to this virus."

During a recent interview with W magazine, Ciara gave a shoutout to her doctors for their guidance during this uncertain time. "It's been a blessing to have people in my world who I can trust and go to for information," she told the magazine, adding that "open up a conversation" with other expectant moms. "There’s not a lot that's happening to inform us. We're kind of hearing things in bits and pieces, but this affects a lot of pregnant women," she said. "Our immune systems are suppressed, so we're way more susceptible to being affected by the virus if we come in contact with it. That’s a real thing. And yet we don't hear as many stories around the pregnant women right now."

As scary and overwhelming as it must be to be pregnant right now, it's important for moms-to-be to know they're not alone and experiences like Ciara has shared will hopefully help during these strange times.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.