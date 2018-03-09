Claire's Accessories Is Filing For Bankruptcy, Because Nothing Is Sacred Anymore

There are some things from your childhood that are meant to be sacred, like the hours you spent at the mall with your mom and friends as a pre-teen. You'll never forget the first time you got your ears pierced or the friend who you gave your first "Best Friend" necklace to — and the ubiquitous accessory store, Claire's, was there for all of that. But there is some sad news because on Thursday it was reported that Claire's Accessories is filing for bankruptcy, which means that nothing from your childhood is sacred.

The fashion accessory chain that allowed you to express yourself through headbands, necklaces, earrings, and all of the accessories is reportedly going to file for bankruptcy in the upcoming weeks, according to Bloomberg. This filing will reportedly "ease the $2 billion debt load at Claire's." This filing has to do with the changing times, according to Bloomberg — people are shopping more online and spending less time in their local shopping malls. A representative at Claire's did not respond to Romper's request for comment.

While everyone's addiction to shopping on Amazon is super common, it has its impacts — your favorite stores from your pre-teen years could be closing because of it. Without Claire's where else would young kids get their ears pierced, buy candy, and accessorize their entire lives at the same time? You simply can't replicate that experience on Amazon or the internet.

If this sounds disappointing to you, you're not the only one. People have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with their favorite former accessory store closing.

It's like, a totally major disappointment for a lot of people.

Although people are more likely to shop online, there are a lot of people who still love Claire's — even if you did grow out of it once you hit your 20's. There are Claire's stores in 47 countries, according to Mashable, with 2,509 stores in North America and Europe. The store caters to approximately 900 million female customers across the globe, according to the company profile. Needless to say, regardless of this reported bankruptcy, people are still shopping at Claire's.

The great news is, according to The Hollywood Reporter, this reported bankruptcy filing won't shut down those stores. By filing for bankruptcy, Claire's will be able to operate the stores "while keeping creditors at bay until a turnaround plan can be implemented." So you can still introduce your younger cousin to the glorious clearance rack at the store and there is a lot of time left for kids to get their ears pierced before they even think about the store closing. Thank goodness.

Claire's isn't the only thing that has been affected from the changing of times. Toys 'R' Us filed for bankruptcy last year and is now reportedly "considering closing all of its United States stores," according to Yahoo! Finance. To make your childhood really feel like it's becoming obsolete, AOL formally shut down its Instant Messaging system — you know the one that you used to communicate with your friends before text messaging — this past December. Because of this, pre-teens of the future will never be able to understand what it's like to spend time picking out lyrics for their away message or understand the sensation of running through the aisles of a Toys 'R' Us.

Luckily, there is no need to be too upset just yet. There is still plenty of time to visit your local Claire's, reminisce about your past, and marvel at the differences in trends since the last time you shopped there. While you're at it, pick up a matching "Best Friend" necklace for you and your current bestie before it's too late and the relics from your childhood are gone for good.