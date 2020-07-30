All six seasons of Sister, Sister starring Tia and Tamera Mowry as teens and so many more iconic and classic Black sitcoms are coming to Netflix over the next few months.

"We admit it, we grew up watching a lot of TV. And some of the beloved Black sitcoms of the '90s and early aughts had a huge impact on us," Bradley Edwards, Netflix's manager of content acquisition and Jasmyn Lawson, manager of Netflix's Strong Black Lead, said in a statement announcing the exciting news on Wednesday. "These shows made us laugh, and cry, and sing along with those catchy theme songs. And mostly importantly, we felt like we saw ourselves on screen — in some cases for the very first time. Every week we were able to tune in to see people, families and friends that looked like us and characters whose everyday ups and downs reflected Black life in an authentic way."

In addition to Sister, Sister, Netflix announced that Moesha, The Parkers, Girlfriends, The Game, One on One, and Half & Half will be available to stream in the coming months beginning next month through mid-October. Here is thorough breakdown so you can mark your calendars and plan accordingly:

Moesha on Aug. 1 The Game Seasons 1 through 3 on Aug. 15 Sister, Sister on Sept. 1 Girlfriends on Sept. 11 The Parkers on Oct. 1 Half & Half on Oct. 15 One on One on Oct. 15

"We want to give each its due so we’re staggering the release of these beloved series to ensure our members have time to enjoy them," Edwards and Lawson said in their statement.

Netflix reminded its subscribers that the streaming service does not own the rights to these sitcoms, so they likely won't be permanent additions to its library. But don't worry, Netflix's Strong Black Lead account did say on Twitter that "they'll be available for a good and LONG time (and def longer than a month or two lol)."

Edwards and Lawson said in their announcement that the "goal of Strong Black Lead is to celebrate and lift up Black Hollywood and the "trailblazing" shows heading to Netflix soon "are a huge part of that story."