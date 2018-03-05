In the final hours of this season of The Bachelor, Arie is down to two women, Becca K. and Lauren B. But who wins his heart in the end? He's made gushing declarations of love to both of them within days of each other, so it's technically anyone's game. But I have identified some clues Lauren B. wins The Bachelor over her midwestern competitor. After all, Arie is only allowed to pick one person to propose to at the end of all of this, even though he seems to be having some trouble deciding between the two. She may be the quiet type, but I think I can see Lauren pulling ahead.

I first suspected that Lauren and Arie were perfect matches for each other some weeks past when they had taken a few moments alone together. Lauren asked Arie if he wanted to play 20 questions, and her first question was “What’s your favorite color.” So far the other women had been asking Arie some toughies, like when Bekah asked what excites him and he responded, "excitement," or when Kendall asked if he would eat human meat if in a country where that was the culture. But "what's your favorite color" is a softball question. It's the kind of question Arie doesn't have to think hard to answer. Since then, it's only become clearer that they are meant to be. Here are my top clues...

Lauren & Arie Speak The Same Language

Arie has been accused of being a boring Bachelor lead a lot lately. He tends to wear the same thing all the time, and generally sticks to a few key phrases, including "Aw," "I love that,"and "I'm falling for you." But luckily Lauren also sticks to a few key phrases including, "Wow," "Amazing," and "I have walls up." Since they both say they're falling hard for each other, maybe they have so deep a connection that they communicate without words at all like a couple that's been married for 40 years.

She Looks An Awful Lot Like A Past Winner (Also Named Lauren B.)

Many people have commented that Lauren B. of Season 22 looks just like Lauren B. of Season 20. Since Lauren B. won season 20, it makes sense that another Lauren B. will come to take her place. Perhaps every season of The Bachelor from here on out will just be a series of successive Lauren B.s winning a proposal until one day The Bachelor shocks everyone by picking a woman named Jenny and we all freak out. It's just a theory.

She Also Resembles Emily Maynard

Everyone supposedly has a type right? At least, that's what I've heard. Since Arie keeps saying the last person he fell in love with was Emily Maynard six years ago, it sort of stands to reason that he'd be attracted to a woman who resembled her — or at least has blonde hair. Lauren, having blonde hair, fits the bill. I should be a detective.

She & Arie Both Wear A Lot Of Blue

If you've been watching the show, you'd be forgiven for believing that Arie only owns three shirts, all of which are blue, which he (a 36-year-old man) pairs with Converse All Stars like a kid trying to be "punk" at his high school prom. But Lauren B. also wears a lot of blue, giving the impression that they call each other every morning to match outfits. And just as Arie has a sartorial sweet spot, so does Lauren, who wears a different cold-shoulder top on every date.

So there you have it folks. Convinced yet? We'll know for sure once the finale debuts on Monday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

