It's an exciting day in the DeBoer-Houska household, Teen Mom 2 fans. Chelsea Houska's husband, Cole DeBoer, took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm the arrival of their baby girl. Not only is Cole DeBoer's first photo of his new baby girl adorable, but it also reveals some precious details about her arrival. Cue the awws.

For months now, fans have speculated about when Houska would give birth to her third child. Houska has a tendency to deliver early, after all — 8-year-old Aubree, born on Sept. 9, 2009, was five weeks early, while 1-year-old Watson arrived 20 days before his Feb. 14, 2017 due date, as she shared on Twitter. And as fate would have it, Houska delivered her second daughter, a baby girl named Layne, before her September due date.

"Happy birthday to YOU, sweet baby Layne," Houska captioned a shot of Layne in an adorable bow hat, according to an Instagram post shared on Wednesday.

Houska's supportive husband also shared the same pic to Instagram writing:

Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer @chelseahouska who just gave our family this beautiful blessing! Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!! ❤️❤️

Did anyone else catch the sweet detail DeBoer revealed in his message? That's right — Houska and baby Layne share the same birthday. Houska was born 27 years ago on Aug. 29, 1991.

Following DeBoer's post, people chimed in with their thoughts about the sweet birthday coincidence.

"So cool! Same birthdays! What a great birthday present!!" someone chimed in. "Can't wait to see that party @coledboer lol."

"Awe amazing. She's perfect," a fan wrote. "Happy birthday to both of your beauty ladies."

"I share a birthday with one of my children and it’s awesome!" another person commented. "You will have so much fun sharing the day."

"Congratulations to you guys! ❤️ and happy Birthday to @chelseahouska !" one commenter wrote. "Fantastic Birthday present to get. Such a perfect little angel with a gorgeous name x."

Interestingly enough, Houska and little Layne aren't the only Virgos in their family. As I mentioned earlier, Aubree was born on Sept. 9, just 12 days after Layne's birthday. It's safe to say the Houska-DeBoer fam's end of the summer schedule will be jam-packed in the years to come.

Birthday cuteness aside, it's also heartwarming how DeBoer took the time to praise Houska and his family. In fact, DeBoer's message echoes his announcement of Houska's third pregnancy. "This proud dad is getting a new Bow and it’s nailed my heart 🎀 @chelseahouska," DeBoer captioned a shot of the baby's sonogram placed on a plaque reading, "It's a girl." Aww, DeBoer really has a way with words.

Of course, it's fair to wonder how Houska and DeBoer will handle their growing family. The two are really busy, and little Watson is still months away from his second birthday. Although the transition into a family of five will probably have a few hiccups, there's a good chance the parents will handle everything as a team.

"I know people always say their husbands are great or whatever but I think mine is the best," Houska said in an interview with E! News. "He's patient. He works all day and still comes home and helps me with what I need. He makes sure to get time in with the kids before bed. He's just a good guy all around."

Yep, it's clear Houska and DeBoer have this whole marriage thing on lock.

So, here's to the DeBoer-Houska family and their latest addition. And thanks to proud dad DeBoer for filling fans in on all of the cuteness surrounding this special day.