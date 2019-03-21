ColourPop, an L.A. based, animal-rights conscious makeup brand, made dreams come true when it launched its Disney Designer Collection in the fall of 2018, letting Cinderella lovers everywhere become princesses in their daily lives, and now they're back with a wicked twist on the partnership. The new ColourPop Disney Villains Collection just launched, so it's time for you to embrace the dark side.

There's been a surge of love for the Disney villains in the past few years thanks to the Disney Channel Descendants movie franchise, which spotlights the children of Walt's most well known bad guys. The movies were a hit on their own, but the franchise expanded into evilly enticing products that turned longtime hero lovers into villain fans with even more force; the Disney Villainous board game has been particularly popular. And now, fans can channel their favorite outlaws and evil queens with the ColourPop Disney Villains line that brings the glamour of the best animated bad guys to life. Who knew it could look so good to be so bad?

The line is based on some of the biggest Disney antagonists, from divas like Maleficent and Cruella DeVille (I've always thought of those two as beauty icons) to more surprising adversaries for a makeup brand like Hades and Dr. Facilier from The Princess And The Frog, using their attitudes and color schemes for inspiration. The collection includes eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, highlighters and more, so your entire beauty routine can make you feel bad to the bone. Also, the names of each product references the villain's movie, adding even more fun to the line.

Courtesy of ColourPop

The "You Idiots! You Fools! You Imbeciles!" ($10) palette jumped out at me immediately, both because Hades's ranting never ceases to entertain me and because of the peachy color. You'll look like straight fire, but it's subtle enough for everyday wear.

I'd trade my voice for the Ursula Lux Lipstick ($8), a deliciously dark blackened plum in a matte finish that will be sure to give you a look that pops. I can't think of anything better to wear to a karaoke night. (Get it? Because singing... Ursula...)

The "Not Today" Jelly Much Shadow's ($8) bold color is already eye-catching, but the glitter adds the perfectly wicked touch. Don't worry, this eyelid potion comes in tons of color options.

You can't have a Disney Villain makeup collection without a piece called "Bad Apple," and this gloss ($7) definitely lives up to its name. The shimmery hue is the perfect combination of bold, fierce, and delicate.

And finally, the Misunderstood Pressed Powder Palette ($22) contains fifteen sinfully fabulous glitter shadows you can mix and match. I'm already planning my eye looks in my head.

The entire collection will retail for $249, but you can just snag your favorites if you aren't willing to splurge. The tough part will be choosing which adversary to channel. The delightfully evil line is available at ColourPop, ShopDisney, and Ulta. Let your bad side live a little.