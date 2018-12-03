90 Day Fiancé star Colt is in a tough place at the moment. That's because Colt's fiancée, Larissa, wants him to move out of his mother's house in Las Vegas. Considering the two have lived together for 33 years, it's not an easy choice for Colt who feels a sense of responsibility for his mom. But on the other hand, Colt wants to please Larissa, who is eager to hit the road ASAP.

Colt and his mother, Debbie, have a very close relationship. Not only are the two roomies, but Debbie makes Colt breakfast every morning and she drives him to and from work.

Um, where can I find my own Debbie? I wouldn't mind having a chef and chauffeur on hand, that's for sure.

Although Colt and Debbie's bond might seem unique given the reality star's age of 33, it's important to remember that every relationship is different. It's also possible that the death of Colt's dad a few years ago brought them closer together.

As for Larissa's take on their relationship? She's not thrilled. And to be fair, it's understandable why she wouldn't want to shack up with Debbie — I'd imagine living with your partner's mother has the potential to get awkward.

TLC on YouTube

Given Larissa's frustrations, Colt set up some apartment viewings in the Las Vegas area. The two checked out a modern and sleek loft priced somewhere above $3,000 a month, while an unfurnished version of the apartment cost $1,650 a month.

Larissa was incredibly pleased with the space ($3,000 gets you a lot in Las Vegas, people), but Colt expressed anxiety about his mom. He begged Larissa not to make him choose between her and Debbie, a request that fell on deaf ears.

The two then return home to speak with Debbie about the issue. Colt's mom seemingly takes the possible move in stride, telling the couple that she's fine to live in a nursing home. I'm wondering if Debbie brought up the nursing home as a manipulation tactic because it seemed to strike an emotional chord with Colt. I mean, it's not easy imagining your beloved parent packing their bags for a live-in facility.

When talking about the tough situation to cameras, Colt's eyes welled up with tears. It's clear he's very torn about this predicament.

As it turns out, fans are as torn as Colt is regarding the situation.

"It’s past time Colt moves out on his own," one fan wrote on Twitter. "Mom needs to let go without the guilt. Even if he wasn’t getting married he needs to be on his own."

"Colt has every right to be concerned about his mom," another person said. "That is so selfish of Larissa to want Colt to just cut things with his mom. I bet she will have a problem with him visiting his mom, too."

A fan commented: "Aww now I kind of feel bad for Debbie. But Colt can’t be married and live with his mom. It won’t work."

"Colt looks like he's about to pass out thinking about not living with his Mom," one fan argued. "He should have moved out 10 to 15 years ago."

Hopefully, Larissa and Colt will reach a conclusion that works out for everyone. Debbie could live next door to the couple, for example, or Larissa can work on her relationship with Colt's mom.

But as any 90 Day Fiancé fan knows, this show is full of drama. Fans will have to wait and see how this one turns out.

This first-time mom wants to have a home birth, but is she ready? Watch how a doula supports a military mom who's determined to have a home birth in Episode One of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for the next three episodes, launching every Monday starting November 26.