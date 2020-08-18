As important as they are right now, face masks aren't exactly the coziest accessory. They're difficult for adults to wear, so if you expect your little one to wear theirs for longer than a few minutes, you'll want the most comfortable face masks for kids you can find. The easier it is for them to wear a mask, the less you have to worry about a public meltdown over how uncomfortable they are.

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recommends kids 2 years old and up wear a face mask. Trying to get a toddler to wear a face covering is a big ask, but the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) assures parents it can be done. It might be easier to explain the situation to school-age kids, but as any parent of a strong-willed child knows, just because they understand a situation doesn't guarantee they will follow the rules without a fight.

You're going to have a much easier time convincing your child to wear their mask if it is comfortable. The fabric should be breathable, the ear loops need to be tight enough to keep it up but not so tight that they hurt, and the mask should be sized correctly so it doesn't feel suffocating but is still effective. Finding the perfect mask for your child may take a little trial and error, but here are a few to help you get started.

1. Lilla Barn Toddler & Kid Size Face Masks Face Masks Kido - Lilla Barn | $16 Available in Toddler or Kid size with various pattern options See on Kido Your kiddo will be comfortable in this mask because they can decide if they want to secure it by tying the strings behind their ears or their head. The mask is made from 100% cotton, has a pocket for a filter insert if you want extra protection, and is machine washable. Toddler size fits kids between 1 and 3 years old (see AAP/CDC guidelines) and Kid size fits children between 3 and 9 years old.

2. Honest Kids Cotton Face Masks 2-Pack Kids Cotton Face Masks, 2-Pack in Cactus Honest | $22.99 Available in three pattern combos View on Honest There's no need to worry if your kid gets one of these face masks dirty, because you can toss it into the washing machine and have them wear the other mask instead. These masks are soft on the face because they're made from 100% cotton and have a silicone slider on each ear loop to get the right fit every time. They also come with five removable filters and have a wire at the top so they can be fitted perfectly around your child's nose.

3. Caterpillar Rainbow Kids Face Mask Face Mask Kids, Caterpillar Rainbow, MyFlowerChildCo Etsy | $15 See on Etsy Whether they are a fan of The Very Hungry Caterpillar or just love the pattern, your child will also love how comfortable this 100% cotton mask is on their face. Each handmade mask has soft ear loops, a pocket for a filter, and is machine washable. The child size is great for kids between 3 and 10 years old.

5. King + Lola Camouflage Mask For Kids Camouflage Mask for Kids King + Lola | $22 Available in S, M, and L See on King + Lola Made from 100% cotton, this mask is designed to fit over your child's nose and mouth without being too tight. You can be sure it will fit your child's face, too, because it's available in three youth sizes: small for kids 2-4 year old, medium for kids between 5 and 8, and large for 9-12-year-olds.

6. Cotton Rainbow Tie Dye Face Mask Cotton Rainbow Tie Dye Face Mask Claire's | $10.99 Size M/L meant for kids between 6 and 12 years old See on Claire's This mask has a lightweight, breathable design, but still has two layers of protection, so it doesn't sacrifice efficacy. The mask itself is made from 100% cotton while the ear loops are a soft, stretchy elastic for a snug (but not tight) fit. It comes in a child's size medium which fits kids between 6 and 12 years old.

7. Children's Seamless Face Bandana 4-Pack Children's Seamless Face Bandanas Amazon | $14.99 See on Amazon A single purchase gets you four masks with a breathable valve, eight disposable filters, and two ear strap adjusters for optional added comfort. These highly reviewed masks have sliders on the ear loops for a snug fit (or you can attach one of the adjusters to tie the mask behind your child's head) and a metal nose piece to perfectly fit their face.

8. Super Heroes Face Mask Face Masks for Kids in Super Heroes, AlphVizDesigns Etsy | $7.95 Available in Super Heroes, Sponge Bob, and Fire Fighters patterns See on Etsy Fans of Spider Man will not only love this handmade mask's pattern, but also the soft 100% cotton it's made with. It's made with a bit of structure so it doesn't feel suffocating on your child's face and it has soft elastic ear loops. The mask is machine washable, but needs to be hung to dry.

9. Kids Unisex Face Mask 3-Pack Kids' Unisex Face Mask (3-Pack) in Grey Camo Gap | $15 Available in 10 pattern combinations See on Gap Aside from being really cute, these masks are made with three layers of 100% lightweight cotton, making them breathable but effective. Each mask has soft, stretchy over the ear straps for a snug fit and a metal nose piece for extra comfort. Your kid can cycle through these frequently, too, because they're safe for the washing machine and dryer.