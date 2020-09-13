At a certain point, your kids stop letting you pick out their clothes and insist on doing it themselves (and it's heartbreaking). Sometimes, their picks are less about cute coordinating pieces and more about whatever they can lounge in (or vice versa). Instead of fighting them, stock their drawers with comfortable and fashionable sweatpants for kids. This way, they will be cozy and they won't look like they never change out of their "home" clothes.

The athleisure trend seems to be sticking with kids, and who can blame them? Skinny jeans are cute, but can feel confining and stiff, and why would anyone want to wear a button down collared shirt when they can wear a warm baggy hoodie? Plus, thanks to quarantine and virtual schooling, this trend has only grown over the months (among kids and adults alike).

As practical as the style may be, it also has the potential to look sloppy. There may not be anything that's quite as comfy as those worn-in holey sweats your child has in their dresser, but there are a lot of fashionable options that are almost as comfortable, fit better, and will leave your kid looking a little more put together. So, swap out the thinning sweatpants with something a little fresher.

1. Big Kids' Nike Sweats Big Kids' Pants Nike | $45 Available in sizes XS - XL and in 4 color options See on Nike With a relaxed fit and warm lining, these sweatpants are very cozy. They also have an elastic waistband and drawstring to ensure a snug fit, even if your kid is in between sizes. They're available in four color options, all of which can easily transition from a lazy day on the couch to running errands or playing outside with friends.

2. Tie Dye Joggers Sunset Joggers Breukelyn Threads | $39.95 Available in sizes 6-12 mo to 11-12y See on Breukelyn Threads Not only do these french terry joggers look amazing, but they're also super comfortable. Because of the dying process, every pair of joggers has its own unique look. You don't need to worry about the dye bleeding, either — just toss them into the wash on cold and they (and the rest of your clothes) will come out good as new!

3. Cozy Sweats (With Some Ruffle) MOLO Alexandria Lapis Blue Knit Pant Taylor + Max | $49.95 $40 Available in sizes 5Y - 12Y See on Taylor + Max For the kids who like their clothes to have a little dazzle, these cotton and polyester sweats look like a standard pair from a distance, but have a subtle ruffle edge where a pocket would normally be. They're soft and comfortable, but to keep them that way you'll need to wash them inside out, on cold, and hang dry them.

4. Old Navy French Terry Sweats POPSUGAR x Old Navy French Terry Garment-Dyed Gender-Neutral Joggers in Olive Through This Old Navy | $24.99 $20 Available in sizes XS - XL and in 5 colors See on Old Navy These cotton sweatpants have working pockets, ribbed ankle cuffs, an elastic waistband, and draw strings, making them comfortable and versatile. They have a relaxed fit but taper at the ankles to give them a little more of a tailored look. There are five color options, all of which are neutral and pair well with just about any colored top.

5. Little Kids Pastel Nike Sweats Little Kids' Pants Nike | $38 Available in sizes 5-6X See on Nike Kids who love a colorful wardrobe will be thrilled with these bright relaxed joggers. They have an elastic waistband and ankle cuffs for a snug fit, are made primarily from cotton, and are incredibly soft. Even better, they're safe for the washing machine and dryer, so you don't have to worry about your kid getting them dirty while they play.

6. Supersoft Pocket Joggers Zella Girl Supersoft Pocket Joggers Nordstrom | $39 Available in sizes XS - XL See on Nordstrom Made with an elastic waist with drawstrings and incredibly soft fabric, these joggers are perfect for lounging around the house or taking a stroll outside. They have elastic ankle cuffs, functioning pockets, and, since they're black, they'll match just about anything. These joggers are also safe for the washing machine and dryer, which is good because your kid will probably want to live in them.

7. Deep Blue Sweatpants Alvar Pants Sugarcup Trading | $58 Available in kid sizes 2-12 See on Sugar Cup Trading These deep blue sweatpants are made from 100% cotton, which means they're incredibly soft (but need to be washed in cold water and dried on low to avoid shrinking). They also have an elastic waistband with a drawstring for a perfect fit, wide elastic ribbed ankle cuffs, and working pockets.

8. Elastic Waist Joggers More than Magic Girls' Tie-Dye Jogger Pants in Pink Target | $15 Available in sizes XS-XL and in 4 colors See on Target With dreamy pastel swirling designs, these soft tie dye joggers are a fun way to add a little color and variety to a wardrobe without sacrificing comfort. They have a soft elastic waist for a good fit without being too tight, pockets for carrying essential items, and elastic ankle cuffs so they can be pushed up or pulled down for different looks.

9. Burgundy Sweats Carter's Pull-On Fleece Pants in Burgundy Carter's | $10 Available in sizes 4-14 See on Carter's It doesn't get much more classic than these cotton and lightweight fleece sweatpants. Available in five basic colors (and an extra dinosaur print, for good measure), these pants will go with just about anything. They have an elastic waist with drawstring, are lined with fleece for extra warmth and comfort, and are washer and dryer safe.

10. Big Kids' Nike Fleece Pants Big Kids' Pants Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Nike | $35 Available in sizes XS-XL and in 5 color options See on Nike These joggers are made with a fleece fabric for softness and are fitted to keep them looking fresh rather than sloppy. They have an elastic waistband with a drawcord to ensure a good fit, thick ribbed cuffs, and functioning side pockets. There are also five color options to choose from, all of which are neutral and can work with just about any colored top.

11. Leopard Print Sweatpants Printed French Terry Street Joggers for Girls in Gray Leopard Old Navy | $26.99 Available in sizes XS-XXL and in 2 colors See on old Navy For kids who love to stand out, while still looking stylish, these soft french terry sweat pants with leopard print are perfect. They have functional diagonal pockets, a faux fly to give them more of a 'pants' look, elastic waist with drawstring, and thick rib-knit leg cuffs to create a tapered look without being overly tight with elastic. Not to mention, they're super cute.

12. Camo Cargo Sweats Camouflage Army Fatigue Pants King + Lola | $45.99 $29.99 Available in sizes 2-14 See on King + Lola Cargo pants can be controversial, but these 100% cotton sweatpants could definitely sway the naysayers. With an allover camo print, these pants have an adjustable waist, drawstrings at the ankles, and a large cargo pocket on each leg. They're great for kids of all ages, but you may want to size down in them, because they run a little large.

13. Stylish 3-Pack 3-pack Joggers in Brown/Blue/Navy Blue H&M | $29.99 Available in sizes 2T-10 and in four color combos See on H&M Why get one pair of organic cotton joggers when you can get a three-pack? Available in four different color combinations, these joggers are all made with an elastic waistband with a functioning drawstring, a soft ribbed ankle hem, and diagonal pockets on the front. They run true to size and are safe for the washing machine and dryer.

14. Soft Blue Sweats Calabasas Jogger Breukelyn Threads | $39.95 Available in sizes 6-12mo to 10-11y See on Breuklelyn Threads These sweatpants come in a gorgeous pastel hue and have a reflective "Calabasas" loco on the left leg. They're made from cozy, soft cotton french terry and run true to size (which means they're more fitted and if you want a baggier fit, it's best to size up). They're safe for the washer and dryer, but air drying is best.

15. Rainbow Stripes Jogger Rainbow Trim Jogger in Lollipop Primary | $28 Available in sizes 2-12 and 3 colors See on Primary You can add a cute pop of color to your kiddo's wardrobe with these french terry cotton sweat pants. There are three color options available, all of which feature the rainbow stripe up the legs. If you're getting a pair in sizes 2-5, they'll come with reinforced knees to help them hold up even better during play.

16. Old Navy Zipper Pocket Sweats Zip-Pocket Joggers for Boys in Medium Grey Old Navy | $29.99 $25 Available in sizes XS - XXL and in 5 colors See on Old Navy The contrasting grey and black colors on these sweatpants, combined with the unique zippered pockets make them stand out from the crowd. They have an elastic waistband and drawstring for a perfect fit, a faux fly to give them a more polished look, and are made from super soft fleece fabric so they're extra comfortable.

17. Strawberry Joggers French Terry Joggers in Really Roja Tea Collection | $40 Available in sizes 2-12 and in 4 colors See on Tea Collection Available in four color/pattern options, these 100% french terry cotton joggers are soft, practical, and adorable. They feature two side seam front pockets and an additional patch pocket on the back. The sweatpants have an elastic waistband with a drawstring, ribbed knit ankle cuffs, and are machine washable.

18. Fleece Pants With Gold Metallic Hearts OshKosh Heart Print Logo Fleece Pants Carter's | $11 Available in sizes 4-14 and in 5 color/patterns See on Carter's These sweatpants are made from fleece fabric, giving them a super soft and warm feel. They're made with an elastic waistband with a functioning drawstring to ensure a good fit, have side pockets, and the ankle cuffs are both ribbed and elastic to help them stay put. Not to mention, the heart pattern is so cute.

19. Cozy French Terry Sweats Cat & Jack Boys' Cozy French Terry Knit Jogger Pants Target | $14.99 Available in sizes XS-XXL See on Target If you want to add some subtle color to your kid's wardrobe, then these french terry cotton and polyester blend knit sweatpants will do the trick. They have working zippered front pockets, an elastic waistband with a drawstring, and ribbed ankle cuffs. Plus, the contrasting blue and black colors give these lightweight pants a unique and stylish look.