I am a bargain shopper. I have to be. Living in Brooklyn with two kids is not cheap. That's why I live for sales like Prime Day, where I can usually be sure that the price I'm getting is the best price out there. However, this year is different. This year, retailers like Target and Walmart are joining in on the two-day sale, making it especially hard to determine who is selling what and for how much. Thankfully, there are apps for that. Here's how to compare prices on Prime Day to get the best deal, because no one needs to overspend.

In the past several years, dozens of price finder apps have been developed that claim to find the best deal on whatever it is you're looking for. The gold standard for several years has been the community-based app WikiBuy. And it's still great. It's easy to navigate, and the speed of the updates is out of this world. But it's not the only player in the game anymore. Some of the apps are optimized for mobile, some are Chrome extensions that will have the best price automatically popping up the minute you navigate to or search for an item, and others check for coupon codes to make sure you're getting the best deal on the item you're buying as you're buying it.

I've picked the best bets for busy moms after putting them through the rigors myself on my shopping list.

1. Honey I don't care who you are or what you buy, you need this app. Honey is a free Google Chrome extension that checks all of the coupon and promo code sites and inputs them into the promo code box for you. I can't tell you how much money this has saved me on everything from contact lenses to Seamless dinner deliveries. It is my favorite Chrome extension by a mile.

2. Pricescout Pricescout works a little like Honey, but also comparison shops over 21,000 retailers, showing up in its own window courtesy of the extension. It's really fast, and checks all the major retailers that you trust. Best of all, it's free. There's really no reason why you wouldn't download this app. For research purposes, I checked out three pairs of sneakers I was considering: Nike Kyrie Lows, Adidas shell tops, and Vans Classic Slip Ons. I searched at one website, but eventually found a better price for two of the three sneakers at other retailers thanks to coupon codes and sales. (Spoiler alert: I bought these.)

3. ScanLife Scanlife If you want to not only cross-analyze prices in real time, but also read reviews and check brick and mortar stores, this is the app for you. Available on iOS and Android, ScanLife is a simple to use, powerful tool for the luddite or the tech savvy. I scanned a few items in my pantry, and found the best prices for potato chips and coffee. This is great, and also terrible, because I just ordered a case of Lay's Poppables. Oops.

4. CamelCamelCamel CamelCamelCamel is unique in that it tracks the prices of goods specifically in Amazon. If you're worried that a Prime Day deal isn't as good as other sales at other points of the year, CamelCamelCamel will tell you if that's the case. It will tell you if it's a good buy, or if you should wait. I had CamelCamelCamel check about 10 items that I regularly purchase, ranging from face cream to Gain pods, and found that I really was getting the best deal with my Prime Pantry orders, which is a relief.