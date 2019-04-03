First of all, hats off to you parents for being able to talk it out and redirect, because I am an epic failure at this maneuver.

There is an abundance of research that looks away from traditional timeouts and other forms of conflict resolution, and looks at more up-front approaches, like redirection and talking to your child to understand the impetus of the misbehavior. Parents who talk it out are also able to successfully communicate to their children why that behavior is unacceptable and in doing so, prevent much of it to begin with.

Parents who are able to communicate these boundaries and this intention with their children are the parents who are able to mentally detach from problems as they seek solutions, according to Valya Telep, Former Extension Specialist, Child Development, Virginia State University. They have trained themselves to be able to step back from their own irritation while still maintaining active engagement in the experience. These parents are the ones you see taking their children aside, managing to speak quietly and calmly to a child mid melt-down. Or they remove them from the situation entirely.

In other areas of their parenting, these are the parents with detailed chore charts and labeled toy boxes. They thrive on expectations and boundaries. They are also the parents who never leave home without a box of crayons and a coloring book, because the understand the value of the adept re-direct.

No matter how your family chooses to resolve its conflicts, there will come a time when every parent loses their sh*t, and either yells or screams, or says something they wish they hadn't. It's a fact of parenting life. So while this is all interesting to read, don't look at other parents and wish you could parent like them. Instead, accept your own style and understand that all parents mess up.