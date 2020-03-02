Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the United States are on the rise and media coverage of the disease may have your little ones feeling a bit spooked. For parents looking for a way to talk about the public health concern, a comic about the coronavirus designed "just for kids," created by NPR editor Malaka Gharib, is the perfect tool to help explain the situation.

Over the weekend, public health officials announced cases of the virus in Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington state, New York and Florida, bringing the total in the United States up to 43 as of Monday morning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The World Health Organization (WHO) has continually referred to the outbreak as an "epidemic" rather than a "pandemic" to try to "avoid unnecessary panic," The New York Times reported. But with cases occurring closer to home, children could be worried about their friends and family members.

In order to mitigate these fears, experts recommend talking to children simply and honestly and equipping them with the knowledge of how to stay healthy. And Gharib's illustrations can surely help.

Gharib's comic is based on a radio story by NPR education reporter Cory Turner wherein he spoke with health experts about what kids would like to know about the outbreak. For example, "If kids do get the virus, it tends to be very mild," one page of the comic reads.

According to the CDC, there is "no evidence that children are more susceptible" to COVID-19. But that doesn't mean that children won't be confused and concerned about what it all means. Through simple explanations and upbeat illustrations, Gharib explains that children should ask questions about anything they don't understand, trust the professionals to protect them and their loved ones, and remember to wash their hands often.

To use this tool to talk with your own child or any curious kiddos you know, you can print and fold a zine version of this comic and follow the simple directions on how to fold it. And remember, wash your hands!