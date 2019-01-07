The other day, a close friend mentioned to me that they'd never tried Nutella. As an avid consumer of disturbing documentaries and R-rated podcasts, it takes a lot to shock me... but that shocked me. How can anyone live without the hazelnutty, chocolately perfection that is Nutella? Clearly, I'm not the only one who's crazy for the stuff, because Costco is selling a giant tub of Nutella that weighs as much as a newborn baby (95 percent of babies weigh between 5.5 and 9.5 pounds at birth, according to What To expect). Personally, I feel proud whenever I open a jar of the addictive spread and don't polish the entire thing off in a sitting. With this massive tub, you're guaranteed this pride several times!

Costco is retailing the 6.6-pound bucket of Nutella for $21.99, which breaks down to an impressive $3.33 per pound, or about 21 cents per ounce. For comparison, a measly 7.7-ounce jar at Target sells for $2.59, or about 34 cents per ounce. I'm no financial guru, but I can say with certainty that Costco's bucket of Nutella is a very wise financial decision. Numbers don't lie.

I know what you're thinking: Sure, it's a genius financial decision and having that much Nutella would undoubtedly bring me great joy, but how does one even finish that much of it? I'm so glad you asked. First and foremost, it should be noted that Nutella is so much more than a delicious hazelnut spread. A jar of Nutella has the power to bring people together, so you can only imagine what an entire bucket has the power to do. Share the wealth!

Throw a Nutella-themed party, and invite guests to bring their favorite foods to top with the incredible spread. I like Nutella on waffles, ice cream, toast, banana slices, Oreos, and crepes, but there is really no wrong way to enjoy Nutella. Plus, your party invitations basically write themselves: I have a bucket of Nutella, and I'd like to share it with you. Boom, instant party. You can even invite friends to take some Nutella home with them as a party favor.

Your squad didn't make it through the bucket at your Nutella bash – or maybe you don't feel like sharing it at all? Don't think for one second that it's going to go to waste. Even after being opened, the tub of Nutella has a 12-month shelf life, according to FerreroFoodService.com. Now let's do a little more math. The nutrition label states that one serving of Nutella is 37 grams. This 6.6-pound bucket contains 2993.71 grams of Nutella, or almost 81 servings. Even if you limit yourself to one serving of Nutella every 4-and-a-half days, you'll still get through the entire bucket within the year, all by yourself. And let's be honest with ourselves... you won't be limiting yourself to a single serving every time you dip in, and you'll likely eat it more often than once every 4-and-a-half days. Well, I speak for myself, at least.

We're all aware that there is such a thing as too much of a good thing. Abundance can cause downfall, and having too much money, too much alcohol, or even too much free time can all cause problems. When it comes to Nutella, however... is there even such a thing as too much? I'm not sure, but I'm willing to find out with this 6.6-pound bucket. Spread responsibly.

