If you're doing some final holiday shopping at Costco, it's handy to know the giant retailer's schedule. Costco's Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2019 hours are a bit different from the store's usual opening times, so if your celebrations call for a giant container of chocolates (or that Kirkland Signature Egg Nog Liqueur), then plan ahead.

Christmas Eve hours may vary by location. For December 24, 2019, all of the Costco locations across the U.S. that Romper reached out to confirmed that they will close at 5:00 p.m. To be on the safe side, however, contact your local store to get their specific Christmas Eve hours. Although Christmas Eve hours may vary by location, all U.S. Costco locations are closed on Christmas Day 2019. You'll have to wait until the 26 to get a slice of that food court pizza again.

In the days leading up to the big holiday, Costco is offering 12 Days of Deals, which includes discounts on everything from flannel sheets to a giant massage chair. The sales are great, but my heart is set on the $20 Costco Cheese Flight, which is perfect for holiday entertaining (or solo snacking). Whatever you need from Costco this holiday season, just get your shopping in before the evening of Christmas Eve.