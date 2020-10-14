Be sure to have a close look inside your bathroom cabinets because some Cottonelle flushable wipes have been recalled due to the possibility that they may be contaminated with bacteria.

Kimberly-Clark, the manufacturer of Cottonelle, issued a recall for specific lots of two different types of wipes: Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes. Kimberly-Clark told Romper in a statement that the wipes were recalled "for a quality-related defect that does not meet our high-quality standards."

These two products, which were sold in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean, were recalled due to a possible presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium that can often affect personal care products, according to Microbiologics. While the wipe manufacturer said in a statement that it "rarely causes serious infections" in people who are healthy, those who have weakened immune systems or pre-existing conditions are at a heightened risk of infection.

This type of bacteria can cause various kinds of infections in humans, according to Self, but only a low rate of non-serious complaints from these wipes, such as minor infection, has been reported to Kimberly-Clark.

This recall is limited to specific lots manufactured between Feb. 7 through Sept. 14. To identify if your package is a part of these batches, all you have to do is locate the lot code located on the back of the package and enter it in on Kimberly Clark's website, where it will tell you if your product is impacted by the recall.

People with recalled wipes are being asked to stop using them immediately and contact Kimberly-Clark's Consumer Service team online or by phone at 1-800-414-0165 for further instructions. There is no need to return the product to a store, according to Kimberly-Clark.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States earlier this year, it created a toilet paper shortage. Some people began to stockpile toilet paper, which led to disruptions in the supply chain and empty shelves at grocery stores. This also led to people turning to toilet paper alternatives, like flushable wipes, as BuzzFeed News reported. While the label says they're flushable and Cottonelle says on its site that its products are designed for toilets and will immediately start to break down after flushing, the Environmental Protection Agency recommends throwing away wipes in the trash over flushing them down the toilet.

If you have any questions about this recall, you can visit a frequently asked question page on Cottonelle's website, or contact Kimberly-Clark's Consumer Service team.