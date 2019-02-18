The original Frozen film was exceedingly popular when it first came out back in 2013. Of course, there was the song that all kids seemed to be obsessed with, "Let It Go," but it was more than just that one song that people seemed to connect to and want to watch again and again. With the news that Frozen 2 is finally gearing up to make its way into theaters later this year, fans are starting to wonder more and more about what this second installment might hold. Could Elsa have a girlfriend in Frozen 2? It's a definite possibility.

Queen Elsa, one of the major characters from the first Frozen film is back, of course, for the second, and in this one, viewers might actually learn more about her than they did in the first. Though she was obviously important, she wasn't actually present on screen for large swaths of the first film — and when she was present, she was typically alone. While Elsa's sister Anna seemed to find love with Kristoff, who helped her track down Elsa in the original (though even the longevity of that love remains to be seen), Elsa didn't have a romantic love interest in the first movie. But, as Newsweek noted, the teaser trailer released for the sequel has some fans speculating that Elsa's love interest, should she have one in the second film, could be a woman.

Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

In the teaser trailer, you see the return of all of your favorites: Elsa and Anna, of course, but also Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and Olaf the snowman. The trailer begins with Elsa standing on a stormy beach, then running into the tumultuous waves, using her powers to get further into the sea. Also in the trailer, however, is a red-headed character that the audience hasn't seen before, as Newsweek reported. Her presence sparked fan speculation that she's actually Elsa's love interest and that Elsa will have a girlfriend in the sequel.

Some may be asking, however, why fans spotted a mystery woman and assumed that she was Elsa's girlfriend right off the bat, rather than someone else (after all, it's still unclear what, exactly, this second film will be about). And, in fact, writing for Screen Rant, Alex Leadbeater argued that this mystery character, as well as a mysterious male character, could actually be Elsa and Anna's parents (which could mean that their mom also may have some serious powers). But back in 2018, the movie's writer and co-director, Jennifer Lee, spoke to HuffPost while promoting A Wrinkle in Time, and gave proponents of the #GiveElsaAGirlfriend campaign a reason to hope:

I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film ― that it’s creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people. It means the world to us that we’re part of these conversations ... Where we’re going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we’re really conscientious about these things. For me ... Elsa’s every day telling me where she needs to go, and she’ll continue to tell us.

The #GiveElsaAGirlfriend campaign began in 2016, according to reporting from the Philadelphia Inquirer, after then-17-year-old Alexis Isabel Moncada tweeted, "Dear @Disney, #GiveElsaAGirlfriend."

Needless to say, many people supported this while others felt conflicted about the idea. But, ultimately, fans don't get to fully dictate the storyline anyway, so it remains to be seen whether Elsa will in fact get a girlfriend in the sequel or if Disney will let down those excited about the prospect. If it's confirmed that she will, however, you can pretty much be sure that fans will not be able to "let it go."