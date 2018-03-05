There are so many Duggars that, at times, it can be hard to keep up with who is courting, who is getting married, and who is getting ready to welcome a new baby. But on Monday, it was Josiah's turn to make headlines. Counting On's Josiah Duggar is engaged to Lauren Swanson after a brief courtship, and the two young lovers seem thrilled.

After years of friendship, Duggar, age 21, and Swanson, age 18, announced that they were courting back on Jan. 23. Courting is the Duggar version of dating, involving lots of rules like no kissing until marriage, chaperoned dates, and parental supervision of text messages, according to TODAY. This particular courtship seems to have gone well, because the couple didn't wait long to take the next step.

Duggar told Us Weekly all about asking Swanson to marry him, and how much it meant to both of them, saying, "This is an exciting, big step in our lives, and the whole thing was very meaningful." And he put a lot of thought into how he'd pop the question, telling Us Weekly, “The place where I proposed to Lauren is the exact spot where her parents were engaged. There’s a lot of family history on this property, making it a special place for Lauren."

The reality star shared a picture of himself with his new fiancée on Instagram, announcing the latest Duggar engagement, writing in the caption:

I feel like the most blessed guy on earth 🌎... Lauren said YES! God definitely opened our eyes in his perfect timing to show us how we complete each other. The more time I spend with Lauren the more I realize how I can't live without her. There's no one else I'd rather spend my days and grow old with!

More to come...