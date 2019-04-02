It might be hard for parents of a young, babbling baby to picture, but there actually comes a time when you kid gets bigger, gets their own interests going... and you end up begging for time to chat with them. Time which they may not grant you. Such was the comical situation when Courteney Cox took her daughter to the Bahamas for what I presume was bonding time... and things went a bit differently than mama may have anticipated. Cox tried to get daughter Coco to stop reading on Spring Break and actually talk to her, but that's not really how teens work.

"Three words I thought I’d never say....STOP READING COCO!!" Cox captioned her newest Instagram post, which shows Cox, in red bikini, white shirt, sunglasses, and hat, looking annoyed as her progeny devours a Stephen King novel on a nearby beach chair. Forget about the mother-daughter heart-to-heart that Cox might have been imagining.

The humorous share underscores what Cox has shared previously about raising her daughter, Coco Arquette, 14, her only child with ex David Arquette, as People confirmed in an article last year on their close-but-comically imperfect relationship.

"I want her to tell me everything, and she doesn’t want to tell me anything," Cox joked to the magazine. "... We bicker, let’s be honest, but we love each other. We laugh a lot, for sure."

"I would also describe it as, well, I am a 13-year-old girl, you are a mom, so I love you, but of course we’re gonna get in fights," Coco retorted to People. "But we’re very close. Very close. I love you a lot." Aww.

These two seem fun, and fans online loved to hear about them and their adventure (or lack thereof) while in the Bahamas. Fellow celeb moms Isla Fisher, Reese Witherspoon, and Busy Philipps all commented on the post, likely showing that they can relate. Or, at least, that they saw the humor in a mom asking her teenager to quit reading already so they could have some fun. (Witherspoon has two older kids as well, Ava, 19, and Deacon, 15, in addition to Tennessee, 6, according to TODAY.)

Coco, for her part, chimed in with, "Finished the book this morning."

Cox has shared a bit on social media in the past about Coco, who's a talented singer. Cox also told People that Coco has been in 16 musicals and if she does want to go into show biz, her mom will support her. The Friends alum has also shared an adorbs photo of mom and daughter when Coco was little, captioning that one, "#tbt when she used to like me."

As the oldest of my kids is approaching this stage, I can see what Cox means about being happy your kid is so smart and has all these talents and is thriving... but also wanting so much that they'll spare a minute for mom.

Other celeb parents seem to agree the struggle is real as far as pinning down parent time in a way that won't embarrass or upset older kids.

When Gwyneth Paltrow shared a snap of her and her daughter on a ski trip, her daughter commented on the photo, reminding her mom to not post photos without her permission, as The Guardian reported — in a comment that seems to have since been deleted.

It's complicated business being the mom of a teen, let alone a famous mom who then needs to figure out how much of her teen's life should be shown to the public.

Witherspoon's kids, for example, do appear on her Instagram account from time to time, but they maybe don't mind it. Julia Roberts, meanwhile, does not appear to have her kids photographed or featured anywhere on social media. Many other celebrity parents — and regular parents — of younger kids, like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, intentionally choose not to show their children's faces online, believing that they have a right to their own privacy.

In the end, the teen years are tough no matter who your parents are, and there is no one way to raise a child. Hopefully, the mother-child bond will overcome challenges those challenges. So Coco, pencil your mom in one of these days for coffee. She'd probably love it.