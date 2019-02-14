I'm not sure there are many people who actually use President's Day to reflect on America's past leaders, but I know there are many shoppers who jump at the sales that pop up in honor of George Washington and the like every year. Your local mall will be crawling with discounts for the holiday, but you might be more in the mood for Cratejoy's President's Day 2019 flash sale if leaving your house on a day-off sounds like a bummer. The subscription service seller has deals on everything from baking kits to reading clubs, and you won't want to miss out on the prices.

In case you're not familiar with the company, Cratejoy is basically a subscription box lover's dream come true. It curates products to send subscribers every month based on their specific interests. Whether you're into beauty products, home improvement items, or even gaming gear, Cratejoy will deliver a bundle of products that are perfect for you every month. Their prices are already pretty reasonable, but their President's Day Sale for featured collections takes it to a whole other level. Code "PRES25" will get you 25 percent off of your entire purchase of select collections from February 15 through 18 as advertised on their site. The Louisiana Purchase would be proud.

Not everything on the site will be discounted for the day, but Cratejoy is putting a wide variety of collections on sale so you should be able to find something you like no matter what you're into — and it's not just basic beauty kits either (though more power to you if you use the discount to treat yourself). You can check out all 48 boxes that will be on sale on Cratejoy's President's Day page, but read on for a few of my favorite things you can splurge on, though it's not really a splurge; you can get subscriptions starting at as low as $6 per month thanks to the deal. Shout out to democracy, am I right?

International Ingenuity Bokksu Box $24 $18 Cratejoy This clever box offers popular Japanese snacks and teas that allow buyers to get to know the country's food and culture without having to fly across the world. It's intentionally educational, as it comes with a Tasting Guide that explains what each snack is, its history, and what region of Japan it's from, giving you much more than just a food sampling. SEE ON CRATEJOY

Bookworm's Best Friend Kid Curated Books $32 $24 Cratejoy Getting your kids to the bookstore can be a challenge, and it's even harder to find tales they'll like if they have niche interests (I know you didn't think the giraffe obsession would last this long either). But Cratejoy makes the process simple, giving you four books a month based on your child's interests and age. I can already hear the tiny bibliophiles cheering. SEE ON CRATEJOY

Craft Central Happy Hook Crotchet $17 $13 Cratejoy This crafty kit provides knitting enthusiasts with different yarns and exclusive crochet patterns every month or quarter, and there are always surprise extras in each box. The BlanketBox comes with the materials to make an entire blanket, so you can have fun and get cozy. SEE ON CRATEJOY

Game Time Escape The Crate $27 $21 Cratejoy Bring the thrill of an escape room to your home with Escape the Crate, the bimonthly subscription box that inspires hours of fun. You can play it with friends or your family, and you might enjoy the whole experience more than you would going to an actual escape room because you won't feel pressured by a time limit. SEE ON CRATEJOY

Baker's Joy Whisk Takers $20 $15 Cratejoy This kit is perfect for beginning bakers, as the pre-measured ingredients and step-by-step guides make the process simple from opening the box to serving the delicious treats. SEE ON CRATEJOY

Sock Star Sock Wagger $11 $9 Cratejoy Want to feel fashionable from the toes up? Sock Wagger will send you the latest feet fashion once a month, so you're always ready to knock some socks off. Imagine how much fun you'd have opening this box. SEE ON CRATEJOY

Pinkies Up Simple Loose Leaf Tea $9 $7 Cratejoy Channel your inner Queen Elizabeth with these tea boxes that will keep you sipping happy all month long. Whether you're into green tea, black tea, or want to sample a few, they've got the loose leaf option for you, and you'll love that you can switch up what box you get each month. SEE ON CRATEJOY

Tub-tastic Bath Blessing Box $36 $27 Cratejoy Treating yourself has never been so easy. Bath Blessing Boxes give you everything you need for a spa style bath, from simple soaps to fancy salts and bath bombs, so you'll feel like you're getting five-star treatment even if your kid's action figures are lining the tub. SEE ON CRATEJOY