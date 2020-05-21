The people of this world are born in a beautiful, bountiful array of hues. For years, this wasn't reflected in the art supplies of our children, and that's wildly unfair. But now, the biggest name in the game is changing things, and Crayola's new Colors of the World collection is bringing 24 new shades to represent 40 global skin tones.

This is the first time that Crayola has ever released this many colors at one time. It was their goal that with this collection, they would be able to provide children with the means of expressing themselves and seeing something closer to the color of their skin represented by this new set. Crayola employed the help of Victor Casale, the former Chief Chemist of MAC cosmetics and current CEO of MOB Beauty, to use his knowledge of foundations to get just the right colors in these crayons.

The colors are gorgeous and realistic. Gone are the days where you had to choose between "peach," "burnt sienna," and "brown." Now, there are colors like "extra deep almond," and "medium golden." The shades range from nearly pearl to the deepest brown, and everything in-between.

In addition to the 24 and 32-packs of crayons (which will include additional colors for eyes and hair), Crayola's new Colors of the World collection is also debuting a new, 48-page coloring book that features cultures from around the world. These will be available in July.

I am overcome with how much joy this collection brings me. Coming from a multicultural household, there is literally a crayon in this box for everyone in my family, from my Chinese husband to my Jamaican brother-in-law, to my Puerto Rican nephews, and even my own nearly-translucent Slavic mountain hue. There is a color for all of us — which will undoubtedly be used by my daughter, who is rarely seen without her drawing pad and crayons, and who has, in the past, decided to Picasso all of us with varying shades of neon skin, because flesh tones weren't an option. (Not that I mind being turquoise, but representation has never been an issue for me.)

Our children, and especially our children of color, deserve this.