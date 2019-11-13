Crayola's Dry Erase Wall Paint Is So Incredibly Creative (& Clean!)

Giving a kid access to a dry erase board is like giving them the keys to the car. Every kid wanted to draw on their classroom board, and now they can relive that joy with Crayola Take Note! Dry Erase Wall Paint. Now available at more than 1,000 Lowe’s Home Improvement stores nationwide, the dry erase paint is a clear-finish coating that transforms any surface into a dry erase canvas, and can be applied to any smooth surface in your kitchen, playroom, office, school classroom, and more. Most importantly, it is the first available dry-erase wall paint for use that has passed numerous health and safety standards. Did I mention no chalk dust? I know chalk walls are all the rage right now, but say goodbye to dusty handprints all over your couch with this product.

My children have always loved any kind of art project, and in most cases, the messier the better. When we moved into our current apartment, I thought about using chalk paint on one wall in our kitchen or foyer, but ultimately decided on a removable chalk board that sticks to the wall (fingers crossed that it won't be hard to take off whenever we leave). It's a fun activity if they want to be in the kitchen with me when I am making dinner, or more likely, procrastinating when they should be finishing homework. But oh, the chalk dust! I really can't stand it. I find myself sweeping under the chalk board daily, and never mind when chalk residue gets embedded in your fingernails or all over your clothes. Want to draw with chalk at the playground? Have at it. But inside my house, not so much.

Crayola

As my daughters have gotten older (at the wise old ages of 8 and 10), they are more precise and detailed when they draw. They love to use markers and sharp pencils to create comic strips, mermaid families, unicorns (the list goes on and on...) I think that Crayola Take Note! Dry Erase Wall Paint would be perfect for their artistic endeavors, and I love the idea of a large scale family calendar or chores list that they can check off after each task. There really is nothing like checking off an item on your to-do or chore list, am I right? Good luck trying to be precise with a piece of chalk. My only concern is that because the paint is a clear finish, smaller children might not realize where the paint ends and where the clean wall begins. I would suggest marking off the section in some way, perhaps by creating a border with your dry erase marker or lining the edges in some way to make it obvious for mini artists. On the flip side, transparent paint allows you to keep the color of your wall, which I appreciate from a design perspective.

Easy to install with a single coat, Crayola Take Note! Dry Erase Wall Paint creates a durable, residential grade, high-performing surface with which to create to your heart's content. And while safe wall paint has been a hot topic for a while now, I really appreciate the fact that Crayola's low-VOC formulation meets California Public Schools and UL GREENGUARD Gold standards (to be specific, it is free from isocyanates, formaldehyde, organotins, and CMRs (carcinogenic, mutagenic, and reprotoxic substances). And when installed, used and maintained correctly, dry erase markers can be cleanly removed from the paint every time.

From simple doodling to large scale masterpieces and a family wall calendar, Crayola’s dry erase paint enables parents and kids to transform any surface into an easily washable dry-erase board. Did I mention no chalk dust?