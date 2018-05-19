While the main part of Saturday's royal wedding happened inside St George's Chapel, plenty of festivities also went down on the streets of Windsor Town. Surrounding the chapel where Meghan Markle and Harry, Prince of Wales said "I do" were throngs of excited fans, many of whom carried large signs honoring the couple. As one might have expected, there were plenty of crowd signs outside the royal wedding Saturday morning, ranging from heartfelt to hilarious.

Following the ceremony, the newly-minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex rode in a Carriage Procession along the Long Walk in Windsor Town, ending at Windsor Castle. Fans knew the route of the procession in advance, as Kensington Palace announced the plan on Twitter back in February. "[Markle and Harry] hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," Kensington Palace tweeted at the time.

As the carriage progressed through Windsor Town, Markle and Prince Harry got to see plenty of the creative signs their supporters made in honor of the big day. And for all the signs they didn't get to see, they can easily hop onto Twitter, where there are endless photos of the supportive signs. Here are a few of the best royal wedding signs.

This person claimed, "I married a ginger too."

The bearer of this sign honored Prince Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Leon Neal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Someone took their scrapbooking skills to the streets with this sign.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's no surprise that the streets were flooded with signs honoring the newlyweds, considering the same thing happened during the 2011 royal wedding between Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though Prince Harry and Markle are obviously not able to respond individually to every sign, it's evident that they are grateful for all Brits (as well as all those who traveled to England for the big day) who are in their corner. Not to mention, isn't it nice to see people brandishing homemade signs that aren't for a protest for once?

More to come...