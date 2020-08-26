Being a dog lover and a mom, there is nothing I find more adorable than the combination of the two. Kids and dogs bring so much joy to the world, and we all need a little more joy right now. Luckily, there is no shortage of cute pictures of kids with dogs to make you smile.

Babies and dogs go together like peanut butter and jelly, in my opinion, and not just because the dog will always be there to lick the peanut butter right off the baby's fingers. (It's almost a bath, right?) I grew up with dogs, and my kids are growing up with dogs, so I cannot imagine a world where the two aren't playing together, having fun, and making memories. These cute pictures highlight the certain silly kinship that dogs and kids share with all of their hijinks, naps, snacks, and play.

Whether you're a dog lover or a fan of baby pictures, this list will have something for you. Or, it might just be the thing to show your partner who is reluctant to adopt a dog right now because they say that having kids and dogs is too much responsibility. (It's so worth it.)

If you're interested in adopting a dog, Adopt A Pet is a great resource for finding the newest member of your family.

1. Tuna & Sister Tuna is an internet superstar, and he loves his sister so dang much. (I think the feeling is mutual.)

2. The Teigen/Legend Fam Animal lovers Luna and Chrissy Teigen playing with puppies. I stan.

3. Corgis Forever Doable/amana images/Getty Images Who doesn't love a corgi and a baby? They are both known for the cutest butts in the world.

4. Sir Charles Barkley I adore Sir Charles Barkley and his human sister. They are two peas in a pod.

5. Rottweilers FTW Brooke Schmidt/Moment/Getty Images My son's first best friend was our family's rottie. My rottie, Frankie, was my son's walking partner, vacuum cleaner, and nap buddy.

6. Pibble Perfection bogdankosanovic/E+/Getty Images Why do dogs lay like this? It's adorable, but structurally unstable. (They're basically giant, licking stuffed animals though.)

7. Swoon Noel Hendrickson/Photodisc/Getty Images What's cuter, the dogs, or the way the girl looks at her dad? I can't take it. It looks like a whole little crew came in for a musical performance.

8. Jiffpom If you don't follow Jiffpom, you're missing out. What a schmootie. I swear, the kids and this pup have even started to look alike with all that love.

9. Husky Love Ieva Turske / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Huskies are such high energy that getting a picture like this is a feat. Look how calm that husky is — it's a miracle.

10. Mine Courtesy Cat Bowen OK, this is my baby and my Akita, and I'm biased. But I just love these two so much.

11. Also Mine This is that baby, years later, with our havashu. They are connected at the hip.

12. Beagles ClassicStock/Archive Photos/Getty Images I love everything about this: the 1970s colors, the beagle, the adorable smile of the little boy. It's all cuteness overload, and is the exact kind of studio portrait we all need in our home.

13. Tom Brady's Crew I understand that Tom Brady is an adequate football player, but he's also the dad of this cute kid and this adorable doggo — arguably way more important.

14. More Vintage Pups & Kids, Please Susan Wood/Getty Images/Archive Photos/Getty Images The crochet suit and dress, the dog in a handkerchief, the Mary Jane shoes — it's all perfect. These vintage snapshots are giving me life.

15. The Curry Fam I love Ayesha Curry, and this picture of her family and their dog all in matching outfits is pretty cute.

16. Prince Harry Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry was the cutest of royals, and I love this pic of him and their family dog. The Windsor family is known for their love of dogs, and this is the sweetest representation of that.

17. Beach Babies BSIP/Universal Images Group/Getty Images Dogs don't care about sandy faces, they're going to give kisses anyway.

18. Paul George Technically a video of basketball player Paul George's daughter and their pittie, but tell me your heart didn't melt.

19. Michael Phelps' Babies Michael Phelps has a separate Instagram account for his French Bulldogs, and his adorable babies are frequently included as well. I love how they're just gazing at each other here.

20. Lonzo Ball More rottie content, this time courtesy of Lakers basketball player Lonzo Ball and his sweet fam.

21. Great Dane Friends Image by Erin Vey/Moment/Getty Images Babies and big dogs are the gift that keeps on giving. They're just designed to go together.

22. What's That? Shelyna Long/E+/Getty Images Whatever they're looking at, it's obviously interesting. And I can *not* with either of their sweet, perfect faces.