Cute Pictures Of Kids & Dogs To Make The Ultimate Mood Board
Being a dog lover and a mom, there is nothing I find more adorable than the combination of the two. Kids and dogs bring so much joy to the world, and we all need a little more joy right now. Luckily, there is no shortage of cute pictures of kids with dogs to make you smile.
Babies and dogs go together like peanut butter and jelly, in my opinion, and not just because the dog will always be there to lick the peanut butter right off the baby's fingers. (It's almost a bath, right?) I grew up with dogs, and my kids are growing up with dogs, so I cannot imagine a world where the two aren't playing together, having fun, and making memories. These cute pictures highlight the certain silly kinship that dogs and kids share with all of their hijinks, naps, snacks, and play.
Whether you're a dog lover or a fan of baby pictures, this list will have something for you. Or, it might just be the thing to show your partner who is reluctant to adopt a dog right now because they say that having kids and dogs is too much responsibility. (It's so worth it.)
If you're interested in adopting a dog, Adopt A Pet is a great resource for finding the newest member of your family.
1. Tuna & Sister
3. Corgis Forever
Who doesn't love a corgi and a baby? They are both known for the cutest butts in the world.
5. Rottweilers FTW
My son's first best friend was our family's rottie. My rottie, Frankie, was my son's walking partner, vacuum cleaner, and nap buddy.
6. Pibble Perfection
Why do dogs lay like this? It's adorable, but structurally unstable. (They're basically giant, licking stuffed animals though.)
7. Swoon
What's cuter, the dogs, or the way the girl looks at her dad? I can't take it. It looks like a whole little crew came in for a musical performance.
8. Jiffpom
9. Husky Love
Huskies are such high energy that getting a picture like this is a feat. Look how calm that husky is — it's a miracle.
10. Mine
OK, this is my baby and my Akita, and I'm biased. But I just love these two so much.
12. Beagles
I love everything about this: the 1970s colors, the beagle, the adorable smile of the little boy. It's all cuteness overload, and is the exact kind of studio portrait we all need in our home.
13. Tom Brady's Crew
14. More Vintage Pups & Kids, Please
The crochet suit and dress, the dog in a handkerchief, the Mary Jane shoes — it's all perfect. These vintage snapshots are giving me life.
15. The Curry Fam
16. Prince Harry
Prince Harry was the cutest of royals, and I love this pic of him and their family dog. The Windsor family is known for their love of dogs, and this is the sweetest representation of that.
17. Beach Babies
Dogs don't care about sandy faces, they're going to give kisses anyway.
18. Paul George
19. Michael Phelps' Babies
20. Lonzo Ball
21. Great Dane Friends
Babies and big dogs are the gift that keeps on giving. They're just designed to go together.
22. What's That?
Whatever they're looking at, it's obviously interesting. And I can *not* with either of their sweet, perfect faces.
23. Kisses
Bath time kisses for everyone, y'all.