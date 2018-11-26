For some people, Cyber Monday is all about snagging deals on new tech gadgets or designer shoes. For resourceful parents, it's also about stocking the house with baby essentials for as cheap as possible. While it might not be the first place that comes to mind when you're in the mood to online shop, CVS is having a massive sale and parents are going to want to take advantage. This Cyber Monday, CVS is selling all diapers for 40 percent off. (Side note: you know you're a mom when deals on diapers are this thrilling.)

Everyone knows that babies go through a lot of diapers, and eventually all these diaper changes start to become a blur. If you take a step back and look at the actual numbers, however, it's pretty insane. Here's a fun fact: newborn babies go through an average of 320 diapers per month, according to New Kids Center. This number decreases to about 240 per month after baby hits the one month mark, remaining around this level until your baby's first birthday. In other words... your child is going to go through a lot of diapers, and all of these diapers add up (and they add up fast). Whenever you can save a few bucks on diapers... yeah, you should definitely do it.

For today only, everything on CVS's website is 40 percent off with the code CYBERMON. They carry Pampers, Huggies, Luvs, Seventh Generation, NuAngel, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, and CVS brand diapers online, and all are eligible for this 40 percent off Cyber Monday deal as long as they aren't already marked down. Note that different products have different limits; some have a five per order limit, and others have a two per order limit. You can always mix and match products, or place several separate orders if you have a go-to favorite diaper.

To find out the sale price, you'll need to add an item to your cart first, and then drop in the code to re-calculate your total. A 35-count package of Pampers Swaddlers (one of the store's highest rated diapers) drops from $12.49 to $7.49 with this deal – boom baby! Speaking of... I can't be the only one who gets a massive surge of adrenaline when I see that new total pop up, right? There is seriously nothing better than a good deal, and it's even more exhilarating when you're saving money on something you have to buy.

And while you're there, why not pick up some other necessities? CVS has wipes, bottles, pacifiers, breastfeeding accessories, formula, toys, baby oils and powders, creams and ointments, and basically anything else your little one may need.

The website is already showing limited sizes and packages left in stock, so if you're hoping to take advantage of CVS's Cyber Monday deal, don't delay! And sure, scoring deals on Pampers or Huggies may not feel quite as glamorous as Cyber Monday shopping sprees of the past, but think of it this way: with all that money you'll end up saving on diapers, you'll have ample opportunity to treat yo' self later.

