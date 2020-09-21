This year has been a doozy. But Dan Levy's reaction to his dad Eugene's Emmy win was almost wholesome enough to save the whole thing. When Eugene was named Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series — his first Emmy win in almost 40 years — Dan was visibly overcome with pride.

Throughout the Emmys, Dan was the ultimate hype man to everyone around him. The Schitts Creek cast gathered for an Emmys viewing party in Toronto, celebrating their numerous wins like the family they are. The Canadian comedy received 15 total nominations for its sixth and final season, including all four of the comedy acting categories, and the wins just kept on coming.

While Dan was characteristically excited for every win his cast received, watching his real-life dad receive an Emmy for his fatherly on-screen performance was even more special. As Eugene stood to accept his award, Dan could be seen in the background tearing up over the win. "Ironical that the straightest role I've ever played lands me an Emmy for comedy performance," Eugene said of his win, and Dan smiled on in pride. The pair went on to win quite a few Emmys for the show and Dan's pride for his father never faded.

