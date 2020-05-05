Right now, everyone could use a little bit of magic in their lives to charm away the dullness that seems to have the world in its grip. Well, The Wizarding World and JK Rowling heeded the call and announced they were releasing weekly readings of Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone read by Harry Potter himself — Daniel Radcliffe — among other celebs on Harry Potter at Home, Spotify, and Spotify Kids.

Many of us grew up listening to the Jim Dale version of the Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone audiobook. Hearing him read the stories were a lighthouse in our childhood, and this series of readings has the capacity to do the same for our children. We are in a weird, abnormal place in time, and now it's our children who are in need of a beacon against the waves and darkness. Rowling, Spotify, and Spotify Kids are providing our children something wonderful to look forward to. So far, they have Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Eddie Redmayne, and Noma Dumezweni lined up to read chapters from the first book, with more to join soon.

And I know it's not just me thinking that a little bit of Harry Potter read by the boy who lived sounds perfect right now. And it's not just for premium subscribers of Spotify and Spotify Kids. Audio versions will be available for free on their non-premium plan as well. Select videos of the recordings will be on the Harry Potter at Home website permanently, too.

Currently, only one chapter is up on Spotify, but all 17 chapters will be released by the summer. And I for one, will be waiting anxiously to hear the Stephen Fry chapter, as I imagine that one will be particularly enchanted. (He narrated the UK version of the audiobooks.) Also, I hope David Beckham gets to read as Hagrid in his chapter, because his accent would be absolutely aces for the giant of a man. (Well, half-giant on his mother's side.)

A little bit of time each week spent listening to a story about how one group of kids defied the odds to beat an unforeseen enemy, getting closer to each other and learning about themselves along the way, is precisely what we need at this moment.