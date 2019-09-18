Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood is a favorite for little kids. And many parents who've spent years listening to the show's theme song in the background know every note of that tune, in which an adorable jungle animal urges viewers to "ride along with him" to the land of make-believe. But then the day comes when your kids outgrow the show, and you long for the old days. So when I saw Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live tour dates for 2020 had been announced, I felt a major pang of nostalgia. Although it's too late for me, you guys can still join in on the fun.

The PBS show, which has been around seemingly forever and is geared toward preschoolers, will hit the road in January 2020 for a 5-month, cross-country tour with 50 dates total, according to events website Pollstar. The cities the show will hit include bigger and smaller towns, from Milwaukee to Memphis, San Diego to Seattle, and Birmingham to Brooklyn, according to the website for the live show, which is called Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live!

The full list includes:

January 16 Community Arts Theatre Williamsport, PA

January 18 Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA

January 19 Warner Theatre Washington D.C.

January 21 Dominion Energy Center Richmond, VA

January 22 Berglund Center Roanoke, VA

January 25 Florida Theatre Jacksonville, FL

January 26 Bob Carr Theater Orlando, FL

January 28 Mahaffey Theater St. Petersburg, FL

February 1 Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA

February 4 Cannon Center for the Performing Arts Memphis, TN

February 6 Robinson Center Little Rock, AR

February 8 Walton Arts Center Fayetteville, AR

February 10 Orpheum Theatre Wichita, KS

February 12 Brady Theater Tulsa, OK

February 13 Hudiburg Chevrolet Center Oklahoma City, OK

February 17 Long Center Austin, TX

February 21 Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center Midland, TX

February 23 Tobin Center San Antonio, TX

February 26 Tucson Music Hall Tucson, AZ

February 29 Balboa Theater San Diego, CA

March 1 Civic Arts Plaza Thousand Oaks, CA

March 6 Arlene Schnitzer Portland, OR

March 8 Paramount Theater Seattle, WA

March 14 Bellco Theatre Denver, CO

March 17 Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids, IA

March 18 Stephens Auditorium Ames, IA

March 20 Washington Pavilion Sioux Falls, SD

March 22 Lied Center Lincoln, NE

March 24 Kauffman Center Kansas City, MO

March 26 Clowes Auditorium Indianapolis, IN

March 28 Genesee Theatre Waukegan, IL

March 29 Riverside Theatre Milwaukee, WI

April 2 Renaissance Theatre Mansfield, OH

April 16 Tennessee Performing Arts Center Nashville, TN

April 18 Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN

April 19 Tivoli Theatre Chattanooga, TN

April 20 Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL

April 23 Alabama Theatre Birmingham, AL

April 25 Crown Theatre Fayetteville, NC

April 28 Weinberg Center for the Arts Frederick, MD

May 1 UPAC Kingston, NY

May 2 Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

May 3 NJPAC Newark, NJ

May 6 Chevalier Theatre Medford, MA

May 7 Hanover Theatre Worcester, MA

May 8 Palace Theater Stamford, CT

May 9 Kimmel Center Philadelphia, PA

May 10 The Bushnell Hartford, CT

The new stage production will feature Daniel Tiger and his buddies from the series, including O the Owl, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, and the Tiger family. The characters will go on an interactive musical adventure to the "Neighborhood of Make-Believe," with singing, dancing and general cuteness included, according to the site.

The return engagement makes sense for 2020, since the show grossed over $8.6 million since kicking off in the U.S. and Canada in 2016, according to PollStar. The website noted that that hefty haul includes 248,728 tickets sold, which is wild. Clearly, it pays to be Daniel Tiger... and that's why it's probably safe to expect next year's show will be a hit.

And although tickets for these events are typically pricey, which makes it hard for the average family to afford such an outing (especially if you add in multiple kids) it is nice there are more opportunities available than there were a couple of years ago.

These years really are precious, and they go by fast. I've asked my bigger kids if they remember some of the special things we did (like a concert for the band The Wiggles) and although they don't remember every single fabulous thing I took them to, their overall impression is of a fun early childhood packed with lots of opportunities to learn and explore. So this show really does seem like a special memory in the making, and worth it to splurge on.

To purchase your tickets, visit Daniel Tiger Live for more information. And act fast — I have a feeling these will sell out quickly.