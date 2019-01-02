There's going to be a new boy to "meet" this world in 2019 — and that boy belongs to actress Danielle Fishel. The Boy Meets World alum took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some very exciting news. In a post, Fishel revealed she's pregnant with her first child in an incredibly sweet announcement.

In a photo Fishel posted to her account, you can see two pairs of sneakers (his, belonging to her husband, Jensen Karp and hers) in the background. In the foreground, however, a pair of smaller shoes can be seen waiting to join the other two. Fishel wrote in the caption of the photo that she is experiencing every single pregnancy symptom, and she doesn't seem to mind at all. Pregnancy seems to be hitting her in all of the right spots at full force, and she is loving it (at least for now).

She wrote, "I'm eating for two. I'm napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes (I'm shopping). I'm nesting. I'm reading books. I'm madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials. I'm a walking cliché. I've got baby apps. I'm confident. I feel inadequate. I'm showing one day and the next I'm not. I'm nervous. I'm excited."

And Fishel's fans are just as excited for her, taking to the comments of the post to share their happiness for the mom-to-be.

"Congratulations Danielle!!!!" one fan wrote. "You'll be the best momma!!"

"Yayyyyy! So happy for you and and your hubby!" another added.

And others can definitely relate to how she is feeling at this moment.

"I totally understand how you are experiencing a roller coaster of emotions," one stated.

Not only did Fishel's post give everyone a rundown as to how she is feeling at the moment, it also revealed some pretty exciting things. She is due in July (currently putting her at the end of her first trimester), is expecting a boy, but best of all, she and her husband are so excited for the arrival of their little one.

Even Karp made a very special announcement about the pregnancy on his own Instagram account — and his announcement is even funnier than his wife's. Karp shared a photo of them together (and her cute bump) in front of a Christmas tree, as well as a photo of both of their faces combined, projected on to a baby's photo.

"Couldn't be more excited to raise a sweet little dumpling with Danielle Fishel," Karp captioned the photo. "Even though we used one of those websites and found that it will look like the monster in the next photo..."

OK, so the projected photo isn't that awful. And even if their son did look like that (which he won't), his parents will love him all the same.

Fishel has been waiting for this moment for a long time. When it was announced in 2012 that she would be starring in the Disney Channel Boy Meets World reboot, Girl Meets World, as the mom to her own child, she was pumped. In a 2012 interview with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show, she said she was excited to be taking on a new role, according to E! News. "I'm coming back as a mom, which is really exciting because I've always wanted to be a mom and I'm not one in my real life," she said.

Now, she's getting just that.

If Fishel's announcement is any indication, she's going to be so open with her fans for the next six months about her pregnancy. I, for one, can't wait.

