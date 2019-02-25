Deena Cortese Is Loving Motherhood, & These Instagram Photos Prove It

Those who have been watching Jersey Shore since the beginning probably find it surreal that so many of the original cast members have started families of their own. Snooki, Deena, JWoww, and Ronnie all have kids so far — and they've all come a long way since their wild partying days on MTV. From the evolution of their relationships, their personal growth, and their relatively new roles as parents, it's been so cool watching each of them change through the years. Most recently, it's become obvious that Deena Cortese is loving motherhood — and these Instagram photos prove it.

If you remember, Cortese took to Instagram back in July to announce she was expecting her first child, according to E! Online. The mom-to-be shared a photo of herself and her husband Chris Buckner standing next to a sign that reads, "We're so excited to say a little firecracker is on the way! Baby Buckner. December, 2018." Cortese captioned her post, "Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing!”

As People reported, Cortese and Buckner welcomed their baby boy on Jan. 5. And since then, the proud mama has been posting regular photos of baby CJ — making it clear that she's loving motherhood by sharing all of these sweet moments.

Her Heartfelt Birth Announcement deenanicolemtv on Instagram As Us Weekly reported, the first-time mom took to Facebook and Instagram to reveal she had welcomed a son. "Our Little Man has finally arrived 💙 Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches..6 Lb 8.5 ounces 💙❤️," Cortese captioned the post featuring her newborn. "Uhg mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. youre our everything 🌎 i never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ ❤️." The Instagram post included a video clip of the newest addition, along with a series of photos of their baby boy.

Her First Hospital Photo With Him deenanicolemtv on Instagram In another series of photos while still at the hospital, Cortese wrote, "So In love ❤️."

When She Admitted Being A Parent Isn't Easy — But So Worth It deenanicolemtv on Instagram Alongside a photo of baby CJ snoozing at home on Jan. 9, Cortese wrote, "Uhg I just can’t 🤗❤️ still getting into the swing of things .. being first time parents isn’t easy but it’s so friggen worth it .. we’re so obsessed with this little man ! And today I realized he has my feet he has little "sandal toes" like mommy @cbuckner_."

When She Said Her Baby Was The Best Birthday Gift deenanicolemtv on Instagram Another Instagram post from Jan. 12 shows the new mom snuggling her baby boy on her chest. "Best birthday gift ever 💙 #32yearsyoung," Cortese wrote.

When She Shared This Sweet 1-Month Update deenanicolemtv on Instagram And when CJ turned 1 month old, you can bet mama Cortese marked the occasion with an Instagram post — complete with a milestone chalkboard and her little guy propped up in a little chair. "Hey Guys! Today I’m 1 month old !!" she captioned the post. "I love holding up my head and showing my mommy and daddy how strong I am! .. I don’t like sleeping in my bassinet 😒 It’s annoying ..I much rather sleep on my mommys chest, even tho it keeps her up .. I just like hearing her heart beat and hanging out with her and she secretly lovessss it."

When She Embraced The "Mom Bun" deenanicolemtv on Instagram On Feb. 10, Cortese shared a shot of herself holding her snoozing son, writing, "Sunday Funday = mom bun .. my boys .. a glass of wine and watching 'YOU' on Netflix." (Sounds like mom heaven to me.)