Several months ago the world was thrilled to learn that a new member was going to join the Jersey Shore family. Now that day has come, with the happy couple announcing the birth of their son on Saturday, Jan. 5. So what is Deena Cortese’s baby boy’s name? In case you missed it, the new mom revealed it a while ago.

Deena and her husband, Christopher Buckner went all in when they announced their pregnancy, according to People, letting people know right away that it was a boy, when he was due, and that they planned to name him Christopher John Buckner.

In the Instagram announcement, they wrote: "Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! 💙Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing ! We have a sweet little boy on the way! We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness💙 December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John❤️ you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!"

That good news came with a slew of photos showing the couple holding blue balloons, showing off the sonogram, and standing behind a sign that read, "We’re excited to say a little firecracker is on the way. Baby Buckner December 2018."

Even their pup got in on the action with a sign reading, "It’s official, I’m getting a new Best Friend. Guard dog duty starts December 2018." So cute!

They also posted the video of their private sex reveal, via blue smoke, which was a sweet moment of surprise and joy.

During her pregnancy, Deena has shared many of the moments that make that time special, including a beautiful, romantic photo shoot in a forest:

And snaps from the babymoon the couple took to the Bahamas in September 2018:

And more recently, she shared a special 3D sonogram that showed her baby’s features so well. "Uhg I’m so in love with you," the new mom captioned the photo.

And finally, she and Buckner have gotten to see that face for the first time and the couple are rightfully overjoyed at the experience. Posting to social media she wrote:

Our Little Man has finally arrived 💙 Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches..6 Lb 8.5 ounces 💙❤️ Uhg mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. youre our everything 🌎 i never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ ❤️

She also posted a couple of shots of her brand-new son with his dad, captioning them, "My boys 💙💙 I’ve never loved something so much in my entire life #ourlittleprince .. It was a tough two days and I couldn’t have done it without my other half .. #wortheverymoment #iddoitalloveragain."

Baby Buckner is clearly so loved and, as far as we know, dad was there by her side to marvel at the experience with her. This is the couple's first child. Many happy wishes for this delightful young family. A whole family of Jersey Shore cast, crew, and fans await his arrival and now he's finally here.

