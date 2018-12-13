Another day, another recall. This time Del Monte Foods is recalling its canned corn due to possible botulism contamination, according to CBS News. The recall was issued Thursday for 25 states and 12 countries, the report stated.

Del Monte, a California-based food production company, recalled more than 64,000 cases of its Fiesta canned corn seasoned with red & green peppers "due to under-processing," the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on its website.

Translation: your corn could be contaminated with potentially life-threatening pathogens — aka germs — due to this misstep.

One of the life-threatening risks from under-processing is something called Botulism, "a rare but potentially deadly illness caused by a poison most commonly produced by a germ called Clostridium botulinum," according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"The toxin can affect your nerves, paralyze you, and even cause death," the CDC warns.

Although "there have been no reports of illness associated with these products to date," according to the CDC, it's important to toss your canned corn if its apart of the recall.

All of the recalled corn was sold in "15.25 ounce cans with the UPC number 24000 02770," according to CNN. "They have 'best buy' dates marked on the can of: August 14, 2021; August 15, 2021; August 16, 2021; Sept. 3, 2021; Sept. 4, 2021; Sept. 5, 2021; Sept. 6, 2021; Sept. 22, 2021; Sept. 23, 2021."

The product was sold in 25 states, according to USA Today:

Alaska

Alabama

California

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

North Carolina

New Jersey

New York

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

The international locations include, according to the FDA:

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda

El Salvador

Haiti

Guyana

Uruguay

Aruba

Panama

Saint Lucia

Suriname

Target and Walmart are some of the retailers affected by the recall, according to CBS News.

If you ate the recalled Fiesta Corn recently, keep an eye on your body in the coming days. Symptoms of botulism include, according to the Mayo Clinic:

Difficulty swallowing or speaking

Dry mouth

Facial weakness on both sides of the face

Blurred or double vision

Drooping eyelids

Trouble breathing

Nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps

Paralysis

It's important to note that becoming ill with botulism is rare. A total of "205 confirmed botulism cases were reported to CDC in 2016," according to a report from the CDC. And 14 percent of those cases were foodborne-related, the report found.

Del Monte did not immediately respond to Romper’s request for comment.

