Let's face it: Airlines often get a bad rap when it comes to news headlines. Whether it's stories of breastfeeding moms not being allowed to carry on their breast pumps, caregivers getting kicked off a plane for their crying baby, or breastfeeding mothers being harassed by fellow passengers, most of the buzz surrounding parenthood and air travel isn't bright and cheery. However, Delta's Reclaim My Status program is perfect for moms who like to travel with or without the kids.

According to Travel + Leisure , Delta SkyMiles Medallion members will now be able to take advantage of a new program — and honestly, it makes a lot of sense. Following a change, event, or important life moment that has temporarily affected your travel patterns, you don't have to start back at square one with your Medallion status once you finally resume traveling. Which is incredibly convenient for parents, considering having a baby absolutely affects your travel patterns.

"Getting back into travel after a big change can be stressful, and this is one more way we're showing Medallion Members that we are here for them when they need it," said Sandeep Dube, Delta's senior vice president for customer engagement and loyalty, and CEO of Delta Vacations. "Loyalty is a two-way street and as a leading consumer brand, we are always looking for new ways to take care of our customers."

Delta on YouTube

So you're probably wondering: What types of major life events would qualify you for the Reclaim My Status program? Although situations are evaluated on a case-by-case basis, they might include:

Becoming a parent — including maternity, paternity, adoption, or foster leave

Recovering from serious illness

Sustaining a serious injury

Changing jobs or careers

Caregiving for a family member

Getting a degree.

A promotional video for the new program includes testimony from a mom named Svetlana who had recently had her second child. "I've been in finance for my entire career. I travel just about every week. Work was my number one priority. When I had my daughter, it changed everything," she explained in the video. "Before my maternity leave, I reached out to Delta. It's not that I don't want to travel, it's that at the moment I can't. Now that I have a daughter and we travel with her quite a bit, I appreciate my Medallion status even more."

Here's a look at how it actually works for Medallion members, according to the news release:

When you're ready to start traveling again after an event that affected travel and caused a change in status, you simply submit a request to get your Medallion Status back at delta.com/reclaimmystatus.

You will receive a decision from Delta within five business days (but up to two weeks,) and if approved, you will automatically have three months of complimentary Medallion status.

Members who go on to meet the minimum travel and spend thresholds for that status tier over those three months will then retain their status. Voila!

With four kids and a job that doesn't even require me to change out of my pajamas or leave the house, I'm not much of a traveler at this point in my life. But I can see just how beneficial Delta's Reclaim My Status program might be for parents — or really, anyone whose regular travel has been interrupted by life's unexpected twists and turns. Kudos to Delta for "getting" it.

To learn more about Reclaim My Status, visit delta.com/reclaimmystatus.