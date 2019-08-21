Demi's having a watershed season on Bachelor in Paradise. From coming out as queer on the show to telling her Paradise ~connection~ Derek that she had lingering feelings for a woman back home, Demi has been making huge strides, both for herself and for the franchise. But when Demi's girlfriend Kristian made an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, all bets were off. It was truly a groundbreaking moment, but also one that's bound to make things a lot more complicated for a bunch of people.

It all began with a visit from recent Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who confused the rest of the beach by coming down just to chat with Demi. But it soon became clear that she was there to check in on her friend and gauge where Demi's very conflicted heart lay. She confessed that she was still thinking about Kristian, despite hitting it off with Derek, which she wasn't expecting. After coming out to Chris Harrison (yet another heartwarming moment out of this), Demi was surprised when he came back down to the beach with a special surprise just for her. It turned out that Kristian had come to Paradise to help Demi sort through her feelings in person.

